TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Canstar Resources ("Canstar" or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE: ROX) is pleased to announce it is commencing the 2017 summer drilling program on the Company's 100% owned Kenora Gold Project, located 9 kilometers east of Kenora, Ontario. The program will be comprised of a minimum of 1,500 meters and will include all remaining priority targets on the project.

This drilling program is designed to test numerous IP targets where known gold has been encountered at surface through recent trenching, making them highly prospective. Also, the Company will test the Ace Showing directly located on the mineralized trend ("Aviator trend") whose results include surface channel samples of 29.3 meters (true width) averaging 3.1 g/t gold (see Company's press release dated June 20, 2016). The winter drilling program completed earlier this year prohibited access to the showing due to ground conditions, however, a smaller drilling rig and ability to move ground will allow the Ace Showing to be properly tested.

Danniel Oosterman, President and CEO of Canstar, states: "This program represents a key stage in the project as we feel we have identified the strongest targets to test by drilling. We hope the results of this program will confirm some of the geological ideas we have constructed based on the field work to date, some of which came to light from the Company's previous drilling program. It's an exciting stage for the Kenora Gold Project."

Danniel Oosterman, P.Geo is President and Chief Executive Officer and is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information in this release.

About Canstar Resources

Canstar Resources is a well-funded, Canadian mineral exploration and development company led by a professional, highly technical management team and an experienced board of directors. The Company's objective is to discover and develop economic mineral deposits primarily in North America. Currently, the Company's focus is on the Kenora Gold Project located in Kenora, Ontario.

Danniel J. Oosterman, P.Geo, President & CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, project development, reclamation and capital costs of the Company's mineral properties, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the activities of the Company; and other matters discussed in this news release. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

