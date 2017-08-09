As from August 10, 2017, subscription rights issued by ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until August 22, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights -------------------------------------- Short name: EXPRS2 TR -------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010219915 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 142292 -------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE --------------------------------------



As from August 10, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: EXPRS2 BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010219923 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 142293 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46-40-615 14 10.