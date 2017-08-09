Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Uganda Government Selects a Consortium Which Includes General Electric to Develop Uganda's Refinery Project

Research Desk Line-up: Xylem Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=GE. The Government of Uganda announced on August 07, 2017, that it has selected a consortium consisting of American, Indian, and Italian firms for the development and construction of the Uganda Refinery Project. The Consortium named the Albertine Graben Refinery Consortium (AGRC) includes General Electric Company's Oil and Gas division, India's YAATRA Ventures LLC (US), Intracontinent Asset Holdings Ltd (IA), and Italy's Saipem SpA. Saipem will be the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Partner. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Diversified Machinery industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on August 01, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017. Tune in to our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on Xylem when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on GE; also brushing on XYL. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=GE

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=XYL

The four aforementioned companies were selected by the Government after reviewing proposals from over 40 Companies that had expressed interest in the project. The Government expects the development of the Oil Refinery to push the growth of petrochemical and other related industries in Uganda.

The Government had been in advanced negotiations with Russia's RT Global Resources LLC and South Korea's SK Engineering & Construction Co. for the Refinery project. However, the negotiations fell through in 2016, after which the Government had to recommence the process of identification of potential investors for this project.

Proposed Roadmap for Finalization of Project Partner

According to Dr. Stephen Robert Isabalija, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development of Uganda, the country's government has signed an agreement outlining the core project terms with the Consortium. The Consortium has suggested that the Government follow the financing approach to this project and chalk out a plan to establish, develop, and operate a commercially viable refinery.

The next step in this project would be the signing of the Project Framework Agreement (PFA). The PFA would be finalized after successful negotiations between the Government and the Consortium with regards to proposed solutions, validation of the solutions, risk mitigation measures, and additional due diligence necessary for accelerating investments and financing for the project. The PFA is expected to be signed within the next two months. If the terms and conditions are agreeable to all concerned parties, the Consortium will be granted the rights and licenses to develop and manage the refinery. The Consortium's role at this stage would be that of a lead investor in a joint venture partnership with the Government.

The future steps after the signing of the PFA include commencement of pre-Final Investment Decision (FID) activities such as Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED), Project Capital and Investment Costs Estimations (PCE), Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIA), etc.

About the Uganda Refinery Project

The Greenfield Uganda Oil Refinery is in the Albertine Graben region also known as The Lake Albert basin and forms part of the western arm of the Great Rift Valley system in East Africa. Uganda discovered commercially viable oil reserves in its Albertine Graben region in. 2006, but the actual production has been delayed by tax disputes and other disagreements over development strategy.

The proposed Uganda Oil Refinery is expected to be built in a 29 square kilometers of land in Kabaale Parish, in Buseruka Sub-county, Hoima District, in Western Uganda. The Government's participation in the development of this project is through the Uganda Refinery Holding Company (URHC), a subsidiary of the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC). The refinery is expected to process over 60,000 barrels of oil per day. However, initially the plant would process only 30,000 barrels of oil per day. The development of the refinery is estimated to cost over $4.27 billion and will include the construction of a product pipeline which will start in Hoima and end at Buloba, located in the west of Kampala.

The project is expected to be operational by 2020 and the pipeline is also expected to be completed around the same time. US based Total SA (NYSE: TOT), UK's Tullow Oil PLC, and China's CNOOC Ltd are already developing the fields for the extraction of crude oil. The fields have 6.5 billion barrels of resources and the proposed refinery is expected to process the crude oil extracted by these Companies.

Last Close Stock Review

At the close of trading session on Tuesday, August 08, 2017, General Electric's stock price slightly dropped 0.27% to end the day at $25.56. A total volume of 27.00 million shares were exchanged during the session. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 29.31 and have a dividend yield of 3.76%. At Tuesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $221.63 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.



SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily