Daqo New Energy reported a net profit of about $12.1 million in the second quarter of 2017, down roughly 47% from the preceding three-month period, as the Chinese polysilicon producer's revenue fell more than 9% to about $76 million.External sales of polysilicon jumped 6.48% from the January-March period to 4,497 metric tons (MT), at the upper end of the company's guidance for the second quarter. Daqo said that its external sales included shipments to its wafer manufacturing unit in the city of Chongqing. The subsidiary sold roughly 27 million solar wafers in the three months to June 30, according to an unaudited earnings statement.Daqo said it has started to see a "fairly significant shortage" of polysilicon in the ...

