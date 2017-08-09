BRUSSELS, BELGIUM -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Selligent, a provider of relationship marketing SaaS solutions based on consumer insights, today announced that John Hernandez will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Hernandez was most recently Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President, Service Cloud at Salesforce. His vast organizational, leadership and product expertise is a perfect fit for the leadership role at Selligent. Hernandez has the experience and vision to drive Selligent during its current phase of rapid growth and lead the organization as it evolves into a dominant global leader. Co-Founder and former CEO Andre Lejeune will remain on the board of directors.

"Selligent is at an exciting point in its history, and I'm thrilled to lead the company as its growth accelerates. Market demand is enormous for products like Selligent's Engagement Sphere, which is built around a universal consumer profile, and seamlessly delivers relevant one-to-one messaging," said Hernandez. "We will continue the product innovation that our clients have come to expect, to expand our partner network and expect even faster growth in Europe and North America."

"I'd like to welcome John to Selligent," said Lejeune. "The company's in good hands. His experience and vision are just what we need to take Selligent to the next level."

Selligent's consumer-first marketing software provides a cohesive, flexible platform designed for agile, ambitious B2C marketers. The company has grown from a small startup to a global leader in relationship marketing technology through the power and innovation of its software. The firm's future plans for expansion through further product innovation and acquisition require a leader with unparalleled experience managing a large, global organization. Hernandez brings to Selligent a 25-year track record of success in B2B and B2C technology management for multi-billion dollar businesses.

At Salesforce, Hernandez was responsible for the business and product operations, as well as incubating key market adjacency solutions for Saleforce's multi-billion dollar customer care Service Cloud business. Before Salesforce, John served as Vice President and General Manager of IBM's collaboration business, where he was responsible for the multi-billion dollar SaaS and Premise-based Social, Mail, Meetings, Chat and Smarter Workforce offerings. Prior, Hernandez served as a Vice President and General Manager within Cisco's Collaboration business, where he created the Customer Collaboration Strategy and led the business through a turnaround that grew the division substantially.

"John Hernandez has dedicated his career to delivering excellence across technical organizations and products, making him the perfect fit for Selligent," said Rich Lawson, Co-Founder and CEO of HGGC, the private equity firm that owns a controlling interest in Selligent. "Selligent's next phase of growth will put it in league with the largest SaaS marketing technology companies in the world, and John has the experience to manage that expansion deftly and profitably."

Selligent's omnichannel marketing platform empowers marketers to engage with consumers using relevant insights.

Built around a universal consumer profile that paints a complete picture of each consumer by incorporating all of her brand interactions, Selligent's natively integrated platform meets the needs of relationship marketers better than any solution on the market. Today's entitled consumers expect relevant and valued messages in the moments that matter, and Selligent's solutions make that possible.

More than 700 brands across retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services rely on Selligent's proven platform, including InterContinental Hotels Group and ING.

