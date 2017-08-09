Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works / Director/PDMR Shareholding* PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 09-Aug-2017 / 14:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | 1.|Details of the person discharging managerial | | |responsibilities/person closely associated | +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | a)| Name| Nikolai Lyadov| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | 2.| Reason for the notification| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | a)| Position/status| Member of the Board of Directors /| | | | Deputy General Director for Sales| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | b)|Initial | Initial Notification| | |notification/Amendment| | +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | 3.| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market| | | participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction| | | monitor| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | a)| Name| Public Joint Stock Company| | | | "Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel| | | | Works"| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | b)| LEI| N/A| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | 4.| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated| | | for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of| | | transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where| | | transactions have been conducted| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | a)|Description of the | Ordinary share| | |financial instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | Identification code| | | | | | | | | ISIN: RU0009084396| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | b)| Nature of the| Sale of ordinary shares| | | transaction| | +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | c)|Price(s) and volume(s)| Price|Volume | +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1350 | 200| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1300 | 12,000| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1200 | 500| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1200 | 500| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1100 | 3,500| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1050 | 100| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1050 | 100| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1050 | 100| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1050 | 100| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1050 | 100| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1050 | 2,800| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1050 | 600| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1050 | 800| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1050 | 1,500| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1000 | 39,900| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1000 | 300| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1000 | 1,900| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1000 | 5,000| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1200 | 50,000| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1400 | 900| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1400 | 100| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1400 | 18,100| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1400 | 30,900| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1000 | 30,000| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1000 | 30,000| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1000 | 30,000| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1000 | 27,800| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | |RUB 36.1000 | 400| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | d)|Aggregated information| | +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | Aggregated volume| 288,200 shares| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | Price| RUB 10,407,473| +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | e)| Date of the|2017-08-08 | | | transaction| | +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | f)| Place of the|Public Joint-Stock Company «Moscow | | | transaction|Exchange MICEX-RTS» | +---+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+ The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 