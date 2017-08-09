Stackla for Good Will Help Nonprofits Engage with Advocates and Inspire Activism with Scalable UGC Platform

Today Stackla, the leading enterprise user-generated content (UGC) platform, announced Stackla for Good, a new program focused on empowering nonprofit organizations to engage advocates, drive contributions, and inspire activism with authentic, social content. Now, nonprofits can use Stackla at a reduced rate, and Stackla will donate 10 percent of Stackla for Good proceeds to charity.

Nonprofits across the globe like Better Make Room, ONE, Greenpeace, ACLU and World Wildlife Fund already rely on Stackla to discover and curate social content from existing advocates and showcase it across all their marketing channels. With Stackla, nonprofits have been able to amplify advocate voices with significant results:

No Kid Hungry Boosted donations by 30 percent year over year and provided 10,000 more Maryland students with healthy breakfasts

"Everyday our UGC platform helps organizations connect with people in real, engaging ways that cultivate communities, launch movements and promote action," said Damien Mahoney, CEO and co-founder of Stackla. "With the Stackla For Good program, we're expanding the scope of what's possible, making our technology more accessible for those who need it most where it can help power outreach, promote advocate stories and effect significant change."

Nonprofits Inspire Change with Stackla

"When we set out to create the Better Make Room campaign, we knew if we wanted to engage the next generation in a conversation about education, we needed to give them a space where they could drive those conversations themselves," said Eric Waldo, Executive Director of Michelle Obama's Reach Higher initiative. "Stackla's platform helps us power authentic, interactive experiences for young people on Bettermakeroom.org and display these students' stories across digital billboards in Time Square."

As Jason Wilson, Director of Digital Communications at No Kid Hungry, points out, their campaign could be the difference between a child having a healthy meal or going without food. "Human connections are at the heart of nonprofit organizations, and Stackla helps us put these kids and communities' stories front and center sparking true compassion that has created a movement with people of all ages coming together to fight child hunger."

"WWF's Earth Hour began in Sydney ten years ago and has grown into a worldwide movement. Given its ten-year history, it can be challenging to come up with new ways to engage our audiences," said Kerri Major, Climate and Earth Hour Engagement Manager at WWF-Australia. "Stackla has allowed us to build a stronger sense of community among Earth Hour participants. The interactive website and social competitions have enabled us to successfully engage people during, before and after Earth Hour, helping us broaden awareness and support for this important cause."

According to Athar Abidi, Social Media Manager, at British Heart Foundation, it's more critical now than ever for charities to tap into social content to get people more emotionally connected with important causes. "The British Heart Foundation's mission is to raise awareness of and donations for our life saving research into cardiovascular disease, which is an issue that affects so many lives. With Stackla, we're able to harness personal stories from our volunteers, fundraisers and shops shared on social media to create emotional engagement with our charity and grow support." Hear how the British Heart Foundation is inspiring and engaging supporters with UGC in this September 6 webinar.

To learn more or apply to the Stackla for Good Program, visit Stackla.org.

Stackla is the user-generated content (UGC) platform that puts customer stories at the heart of brand marketing. Through predictive intelligence and automation, Stackla helps brands identify authentic, compelling customer content across the social web and showcase them at scale throughout their core marketing channels increasing engagement, strengthening customer trust and driving sales. Trusted by more than 450 brands across travel, hospitality, CPG, retail, sports and nonprofits, Stackla is designed to meet the content personalization needs of enterprise-level organizations such as Disney, McDonald's, Toyota, Sony, Expedia, Heineken and Virgin Holidays. For more information, please visit www.stackla.com and follow us on Twitter at @stackla.

