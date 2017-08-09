Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) today announced the appointments of Doug Palmer and Joe Yurich to division vice presidents in North America.

Palmer and Yurich's appointments come at a time when digital transformation is top of mind for most enterprises as a way to improve their competitiveness and profitability. "Software AG has earned a reputation across North America for delivering best-in-class enterprise software products, solutions and services. Many top companies, from manufacturing and retail, to insurance and banking, use our software, bundled in our Digital Business Platform to manage mission-critical business applications for their transformation to digital enterprises," said Kevin Niblock, president and COO Software AG North America. "I am delighted to have Joe Yurich and Doug Palmer on the Software AG executive leadership team."

In their new roles, they are responsible for driving US-wide adoption of the company's market-leading Digital Business Platform. Palmer will lead the company's sales efforts in the Financial Services, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of North America, while Yurich will lead the sales efforts in Central, South and West regions of North America. Both Palmer and Yurich have extensive leadership experience in the North America technology industry.

Palmer has more than 17 years of enterprise software experience. Prior to joining Software AG, he was a regional vice president at Oracle, where he led the Southeast regional team responsible for selling Oracle middleware technologies. Over the course of his career, he has worked in various sales and management roles at other leading software companies, including TIBCO, PTC and Vitria.

Yurich's appointment comes as a promotion. Yurich joined Software AG as a Sales Account Executive and has continually advanced within the company, most recently serving as Regional Vice President. Before joining Software AG, Yurich was a sales leader at TIBCO.

About Software AG

The digital transformation is changing enterprise IT landscapes from inflexible application silos to modern software platform-driven IT architectures which deliver the openness, speed and agility needed to enable the digital real-time enterprise.

Software AG offers the first end-to-end Digital Business Platform, based on open standards, with integration, process management, in-memory data, adaptive application development, real-time analytics and enterprise architecture management as core building blocks. The modular platform allows users to develop the next generation of application systems to build their digital future, today.

With over 45 years of customer-centric innovation, Software AG is ranked as a leader in many innovative and digital technology categories. Software AG has more than 4,500 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of €872 million in 2016.

