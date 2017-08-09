BroadSoft Business UC-One® App Honored as One of Seven Enterprise Group Messaging Solutions



GAITHERSBURG, Md., 2017-08-09 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT), a global market leader in cloud business software for cloud PBX, unified communication, and provider of team collaboration and contact center as a service (CCaaS), today announced that BroadSoft Business UC-One® application is included in the Constellation ShortList™ for enterprise group messaging solutions in Q3 2017. The Constellation ShortList™ presents vendors in different categories of the market relevant to early adopters. Inclusion signifies BroadSoft as a leading provider of messaging tools in the market and its influence on the way people expect to be able to communicate at work.



"We are pleased that the UC-One application has been identified by Constellation as a leader in the enterprise messaging industry yet again," said Taher Behbehani, chief digital and marketing officer, BroadSoft. "As the future of work continues to advance, we believe that our BroadSoft Business portfolio of cloud communications and team collaboration solutions will continue to unlock greater productivity for our customers as their employees connect, communicate and collaborate across channels."



Constellation advises leaders and teams on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined by Constellation Research through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The Constellation ShortList is frequently updated as market conditions change.



"The right timing, teams and technology are the three Ts for crafting digital business models to achieve digital transformation success," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Each Constellation ShortList, researched and curated by our analysts, guides early adopters in identifying the right technologies to build successful and competitive programs."



UC-One is an application from the BroadSoft Business portfolio that provides integrated business phone services, messaging and presence, audio and video conferencing, screen sharing, file sharing, virtual meeting rooms and more. The solution provides advanced mobile-first cloud unified communication for businesses of all sizes. Users can communicate and collaborate with colleagues, partners, and customers regardless of location or device. BroadSoft Business is a fully integrated portfolio of enterprise-ready cloud unified communications, team collaboration and contact center applications, delivered in the cloud.



Find out more about BroadSoft UC-One, unified communication and team collaboration solution here.



About BroadSoft



BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud PBX, unified communications, team collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers across 80 countries. We are the market share leader for cloud unified communications with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world's top 30 service providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application suite empowers users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.



Twitter | LinkedIn | BroadSoft Blog



Disclaimer Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.



About Constellation Research Constellation Research is an award-winning, Silicon Valley-based strategic advisory and futurist research firm. Constellation's analysts serve as innovation advisors for leaders and Global 2000 organizations navigating the challenges of business-model disruption and transformation. Unlike legacy analyst firms, Constellation works closely with solution providers, partners, and its Constellation Executive Network of innovative buy-side leaders, C-suite executives and board of directors to lead the way in disrupting technology and research coverage areas. The goal - deliver to clients what they need to achieve valuable business results.



For more information about Constellation Research, visit www.ConstellationR.com.



Matter for BroadSoft Erin Knapp Matter 617-502-6546 broadsoft@matternow.com BroadSoft Niaobh (Neve) Levestam BroadSoft +44 7919 605660 nlevestam@broadsoft.com Constellation Research Aubrey Coggins Press@Constellationr.com