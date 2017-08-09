CARDSTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AMK) ("American Creek") ("the Corporation") is pleased to announce that JV partner and operator Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor") has discovered a new gold zone at the Treaty Creek Project located in BC's "Golden Triangle" immediately north of, and in the same hydrothermal system as, Seabridge Gold's KSM project and Pretivm's Brucejack project.

Tudor reported the following:

(The new zone was intersected in Hole HC-17-01 designed to test for northern extensions of GR2 zone mineralization as encountered in previous drilling in 2007 and 2009. Hole HC-17-01 intersected a stratabound, brecciated and silicified sulphide venting zone containing tetrahedrite, Sb-sulphosalts and pyrite located at the contact between an upper pervasively hydrothermally altered volcaniclastic unit and a footwall mudstone unit. The entire interval from 247.3 to 254.45m returned 7.15m of 6.20 g/t gold, including the venting zone - 1.05m of 4.12 g/t gold from 247.3 to 248.35m - and the vented sulphides in the immediate footwall mudstones - 5.1m of 9.57 g/t gold from 249.35m to 254.45m. True widths are uncertain at this time.

Five additional holes have been completed on this target at the Treaty Creek Property and assays are pending. Concurrently, drilling is proceeding with a second drill on the adjacent Copper Belle zone on porphyry gold and gold-copper targets. A third drill is being mobilized to the Treaty Creek Property.

Walter Storm, President and CEO of Tudor Gold commented as follows: "We are very encouraged by the results from the first hole into this target, particularly as it appears gold mineralization is extending to the north. The style of mineralization, stratabound sulphides, particularly tetraedrite, elevated gold values, hosted in mudstones, is also encouraging as it has affinities with the unique Eskay Creek mine mineralization located 12 km to the west.")

Darren Blaney, President and CEO of American Creek stated: "This is a great start to the drill program at Treaty Creek. What is most exciting is that this newly discovered northern zone has key Eskay signatures such as stratiform mineralization, a mudstone host, and tetrahedrite. This may well be the catalyst to the Treaty Creek Project getting the market exposure and recognition it deserves. With three drills now turning on the property, we look forward to further developments as the program advances."

Tudor's main goals for the 2017 Treaty Creek program as outlined in their previous April 4, 2017 news release are: "Two of the primary goals of the 2017 exploration program on the Treaty Creek claims are to develop a primary resource estimate on the Copper Belle zone and to determine how much further drilling is required to develop a preliminary resource estimate on the GR2 zone."

A summary of the Treaty Creek project can be viewed here: http://www.americancreek.com/images/pdf/Treaty_Creek_Joint_Venture_Project.pdf

The Treaty Creek Project is a joint venture between Tudor, Teuton Resources Corp., and American Creek. Tudor is the operator and holds a 60% interest with both American Creek and Teuton each holding respective 20% carried interests in the property (fully carried until a production notice is given).

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. The portfolio includes three "Golden Triangle" gold/silver properties; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint ventures with Walter Storm/Tudor as well as the recently acquired 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine group of properties. Other properties held throughout BC include the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, Red Tusk and Glitter King.

