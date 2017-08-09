TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Tangelo Games Corp. ("Tangelo" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GEL), provides the following update on the Company's mobile development progress.

Tangelo President, Vicenc Marti, commented:

"Our near-term product goals have been, #1, to transition our game portfolio to Unity in order to ensure our games are accessible by the widest possible audience, and #2, to develop new content for our mobile audience. We know that mobile demand for our existing titles is strong: 10% of the users of our Mundijuegos web portal, for which there is no mobile app, download a special mobile browser in order to play Mundijuegos on their phones. We believe this unprompted demand is a strong endorsement of the potential for a Mundijuegos mobile offering with product content tailored specifically for a mobile experience.

With regards to our Unity conversion, we are nearing completion of our Unity version of Bingo Rider, one of Tangelo Spain's most popular titles, representing 35% of Tangelo Spain's revenue. By the end of August, we will have converted the four top performing slot machines to Unity. By the end of 2017, we expect to release a new Mundijuegos Mobile App with the most popular web titles. Collectively, more than 75% of Tangelo Spain's revenue will be migrated to Unity by the end of 2017.

Additionally, our Israeli-based team is developing two entirely new mobile- first slot applications, with a goal to publish the games by the end of 2017. These will be new games with new formats and will be tailored specifically for English speaking markets. These are games with new innovative narrative and social features that we believe will be well received by the market. We expect a beta version to be completed by the end of September 2017."

About Tangelo Games

Tangelo Games Corp., the parent company of Tangelo Israel and Tangelo Spain, formerly known as Imperus Technologies Corp., is a developer of social and mobile gaming for PC, Mac, iOS and Android platforms. Tangelo Israel and Tangelo Spain design, develop and distribute their top ranked social casino-themed games within online social networks (such as Facebook) and mobile platforms (such as Android and iPhone). All of the Tangelo Israel and Tangelo Spain games are free to play and generate revenue primarily through the in-game sale of virtual coins.

