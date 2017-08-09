Supermicro Previews 1U Petabyte NVMe Storage System Supporting New "Ruler" Form Factor for Intel® SSDs at Flash Memory Summit

New 1U All-Flash NVMe System developed in collaboration with Intel will deliver Petabyte Scale Storage and 40% higher thermal efficiency

SAN JOSE, California, Aug. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Super Micro Computer, Inc.(NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in computing, storage, and networking technologies and green computing, will showcase its petabyte scale all-flash Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) system at Flash Memory Summit at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California from August 8th through August 10th, 2017.

With a total of 32 "ruler" form factor SSDs in a 1U system, Supermicro's new NVMe solution will provide all NVMe capacity at petabyte scale in 1U of rack space as the company plans to support 32TB Rulers in the near future. Compared to current U.2 SSD 2U storage systems, the new "ruler" form factor for Intel® SSDs delivers more than double the capacity per rack unit and is 40% more thermal efficient.

Today at FMS 2017, Supermicro announced its role as a key technology partner to Intel as the company rolls out its "ruler" form factor technology. NVMe technology was developed to unleash the best possible latency and provide faster CPU to data storage performance for advanced computing. The new "ruler" form factor optimizes rack efficiency, delivers unparalleled space-efficient capacity, and simplifies serviceability.

"Our new 'ruler' based system with 32 'ruler' form factor SSDs in 1U is the latest example of how Supermicro continues to push the innovation envelope for NVMe technology," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "With more than double the capacity and 40% more thermal efficiency, this Supermicro 'ruler' system will take us to Petabyte scale in a single 1U system in the near future - an unimaginable territory just a short time ago."

"The 'ruler' form factor for Intel SSD is designed from the ground up with today's data centers' needs in mind, and brings dense storage and efficient management on a massive scale to the data center, breaking free from the legacy of hard drives and add-in cards," said Bill Leszinske VP, Strategic Planning and Business Development at Intel's NVM Solutions Group. "We are excited to, once again, transform the way data is stored, build on our long history of storage innovation and see tomorrow's groundbreaking solutions delivered today using this technology."

With over 100 NVMe based platforms in its X11 server and storage portfolio, Supermicro is continuously extending its position as the technology innovation leader in NVMe servers and storage. For example, the Supermicro BigTwin' system supports up to 24 NVMe drives in 2U as well as 24 memory modules per node.

"Supermicro provides industry leading support for RAM and NVMe density on the BigTwin' model that we are deploying for the new Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. These systems allow us to support up to 6 NVMe drives per node for a total of 24 NVMe drives in 2U. This addresses the rapidly increasing performance demands that our clients put on our platforms," said William Bell VP of Products at PhoenixNAP, a global organization that offers a wide portfolio of cloud, bare metal dedicated servers, colocation and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions.

Supermicro's new all-flash 32 drive NVMe 1U system supports both "ruler" and U.2 form factors to offer customers increased storage flexibility. This 1U system will support a half petabyte of NVMe storage capacity this year and a full petabyte early next year.

In addition, Supermicro has developed 1U and 2U Ultra servers with 20 directly attached NVMe SSDs. These new X11 servers feature a non-blocking design, allocating 80 PCI-E lanes to the 20 NVMe SSDs. This approach provides the lowest possible latency and unleashes up to 18 million IOPS in throughput performance.

For more information on Supermicro's all-flash NVMe server solutions, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/products/nfo/NVMe.cfm.

For complete information on Supermicro® SuperServer® solutions, visitwww.supermicro.com.

