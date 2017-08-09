Heat Stabilizers - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Key Players are Addivant, Akzo Nobel, AM Stablilizers, Baerlocher, BASF Plastics Additives, PMC Group, Solvay & Songwon Industrial

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Heat Stabilizers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Heat Stabilizers in Tons by the following Product Segments: Lead Stabilizers, Tin Stabilizers, Mixed Metal Stabilizers, and Organic Stabilizers. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 45 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Addivant USA LLC (USA)
- Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)
- AM Stabilizers Corporation (USA)
- Baerlocher GmbH (Germany)
- BASF Plastic Additives (Germany)
- PMC Group, Inc. (USA)
- Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
- Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. (Korea)
- Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Heat Stabilizers: A Prelude
- Stabilizers: A Key Ingredient in PVC Production
- Environmental Concerns Spur Development of New Stabilizers
- A Note on Shift towards Lead-Free Stabilizing Systems
- Strong Demand for Non-Lead based Heat Stabilizers
- Organotins Benefit from Shift towards Lead-free Stabilizers
- Regulations, Alternatives Pose a Threat
- Aluminum and Zinc Alternatives to Replace Expensive Tin Stabilizers
- Competition in Polymer Stabilizers Market
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Heat Stabilizers: Definition
- Heat Stabilizers
- Key Component in PVC Manufacturing
- Types of Heat Stabilizers
- Commonly Used Stabilizers
- Lead Stabilizers
- Organotin Stabilizers
- Organotin Carboxylates
- Organotin Mercaptides and Organotin Sulfides
- Calcium/Zinc Stabilizers
- Barium/Zinc and Other Related Compounds
- Cadmium
- Other Stabilizers
- Alkyltin Stabilizers
- Alkyl Phosphites Stabilizers
- -Diketones Stabilizers
- Epoxidized Fatty Acid Esters Stabilizers
- Choice of Heat Stabilizers
- Mechanism of PVC Degradation
3. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
- Solvay Introduces New Stabilizers for Injection Molding
- SONGWON Unveils Stabilizers for Coating Applications
- Songwon Rolls Out Songxtend 2124 Stabilizer for Auto Use
- Baerlocher Introduces Liquid Mixed Metal Stabilizers
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Baerlocher Expands Investments in Turkey Plant
- Baerlocher Shuts Pb-based Stabilizer Production in EU28
- Vikas EcoTech Commences Construction of Organotin Stabilizers Plant in India
- Valtris Takes Over Akcros Holdings
- Baerlocher Expands Stabilizer Operations in China
- OKA-Tec Selects VELOX as Distribution Partner for Heat Stabilizers
- Solvay Takes Over Cytec
- Akcros Chemicals Expands PVC Powder Stabilizer Capacity
- Artek Surfin Acquires Galata Chemicals
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 45 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 54)
- The United States (18)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (14)
- Germany (5)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)
- Middle East (2)
