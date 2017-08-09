Heat Stabilizers - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Key Players are Addivant, Akzo Nobel, AM Stablilizers, Baerlocher, BASF Plastics Additives, PMC Group, Solvay & Songwon Industrial

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Heat Stabilizers in Tons by the following Product Segments: Lead Stabilizers, Tin Stabilizers, Mixed Metal Stabilizers, and Organic Stabilizers. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 45 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Addivant USA LLC ( USA )

LLC ( ) Akzo Nobel N.V. ( Netherlands )

) AM Stabilizers Corporation ( USA )

) Baerlocher GmbH ( Germany )

) BASF Plastic Additives ( Germany )

) PMC Group, Inc. ( USA )

) Solvay S.A. ( Belgium )

) Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. (Korea)

Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Heat Stabilizers: A Prelude

Stabilizers: A Key Ingredient in PVC Production

Environmental Concerns Spur Development of New Stabilizers

A Note on Shift towards Lead-Free Stabilizing Systems

Strong Demand for Non-Lead based Heat Stabilizers

Organotins Benefit from Shift towards Lead-free Stabilizers

Regulations, Alternatives Pose a Threat

Aluminum and Zinc Alternatives to Replace Expensive Tin Stabilizers

Competition in Polymer Stabilizers Market



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Heat Stabilizers: Definition

Heat Stabilizers

Key Component in PVC Manufacturing

Types of Heat Stabilizers

Commonly Used Stabilizers

Lead Stabilizers

Organotin Stabilizers

Organotin Carboxylates

Organotin Mercaptides and Organotin Sulfides

Calcium/Zinc Stabilizers

Barium/Zinc and Other Related Compounds

Cadmium

Other Stabilizers

Alkyltin Stabilizers

Alkyl Phosphites Stabilizers

-Diketones Stabilizers

Epoxidized Fatty Acid Esters Stabilizers

Choice of Heat Stabilizers

Mechanism of PVC Degradation



3. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



Solvay Introduces New Stabilizers for Injection Molding

SONGWON Unveils Stabilizers for Coating Applications

Songwon Rolls Out Songxtend 2124 Stabilizer for Auto Use

Baerlocher Introduces Liquid Mixed Metal Stabilizers



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Baerlocher Expands Investments in Turkey Plant

Plant Baerlocher Shuts Pb-based Stabilizer Production in EU28

Vikas EcoTech Commences Construction of Organotin Stabilizers Plant in India

Valtris Takes Over Akcros Holdings

Baerlocher Expands Stabilizer Operations in China

OKA-Tec Selects VELOX as Distribution Partner for Heat Stabilizers

Solvay Takes Over Cytec

Akcros Chemicals Expands PVC Powder Stabilizer Capacity

Artek Surfin Acquires Galata Chemicals



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 45 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 54)

The United States (18)

(18) Japan (6)

(6) Europe (14)

(14) Germany (5)

(5)

Italy (1)

(1)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (7)

(7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)

(Excluding Japan) (14) Middle East (2)



