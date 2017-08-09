WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- People Corporation (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: PEO) has granted 10,885 restricted stock units to an officer of the Company. The incentive rewards were granted in accordance with the Company's Security Based Compensation Plan (the "Plan"), established to reward directors, senior officers and employees based on individual and corporate performance, to align their interests with that of the Company and to provide for long-term incentives. These restricted stock units will vest after three years and are otherwise subject to the terms of the Plan.

People Corporation is a national provider of group benefits, group retirement and human resource services. The Company has offices across Canada, each led by a team of experts and backed by the resources of a national company that is traded on the TSX-V. The Company's industry experts provide uniquely valuable insight while customizing an innovative suite of services to the specific needs of its clients. Whatever your sector, whatever your scale, putting People Corporation's expertise and proven track record to work will make a difference to your people and your bottom line. Further information is available at www.peoplecorporation.com.

