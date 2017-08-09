Copenhagen, August 9, 2017 - Nasdaq Nordic congratulates Zealand Pharma A/S on its dual listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York. Zealand Pharma A/S is a Danish biotechnology company focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines and is since 2010 listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. CEO of Zealand Pharma Britt Meelby Jensen said: "To us it is an achievement and a major milestone that we today show Zealand to be an attractive player on the US biotech scene, the largest in the world. Our Nasdaq listing in New York will be a strong supplement to our primary listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as it eases access to a large and unique group of investors in the US with highly specialized competencies."



Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq said: "We congratulate Zealand Pharma on its listing on the Nasdaq market in New York, and hope a door to the US biotech investors has been opened. Biotech is one those sectors where American investors and analysts are highly specialized and it makes us proud to have been able to build a bridge to New York together with Zealand Pharma. We look forward to continue to support and partner with Zealand Pharma from both sides of the Atlantic."



To celebrate the dual listing Zealand Pharma and CEO Britt Meelby Jensen will be opening the Nasdaq market on Thursday August 10 with the traditional Nasdaq Bell Ceremony from Times Square, New York.



Follow the Bell Ceremony live here: https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live



About Nasdaq:



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



Media Relations Contact: Javier Lopez Garrido +45 51 71 45 71 javier.lopez@nasdaq.com ------------------------