The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 5, 2017 (OCUL)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) who purchased shares between March 10, 2016 and July 11, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Ocular failed to adequately address issues identified in the First Form 483; (ii) Ocular's re-submitted NDA would not be approved by the July 19, 2017 PDUFA date because the Company could not timely and adequately address the FDA-identified manufacturing and control issues; (iii) Ocular's continued manufacturing issues imperil the approval of DEXTENZA; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until September 5, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/ocular-therapeutix-inc?wire=1.

