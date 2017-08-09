Zoom Telephonics, Inc.: Zoom Telephonics CEO Interviewed by Uptick Newswire's Stock Day

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2017 / Zoom Telephonics, Inc. ("Zoom") (OTCQB: ZMTP) today announced that CEO Frank Manning was recently featured in an interview on Uptick Newswire's Stock Day Podcast.

Frank Manning discusses Zoom's growth as a manufacturer of internet connection products, the Company's recent achievements and provides an update on the expanding product line.

To listen to the full interview, click the following link: http://www.zoomtel.com/about/uptick-interview-aug2017.html

About Zoom Telephonics

Founded in 1977 in Boston, Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, and supports cable modems and other communication products. For more information about Zoom and its products, please visit the Zoom website at www.zoomtel.com and its Motorola networking products website at www.motorolanetwork.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Zoom is a registered trademark of Zoom Telephonics, Inc.

