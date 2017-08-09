The "Artificial Intelligence Market in Western Europe Education Sector 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The artificial intelligence market in Western Europe education sector to grow at a CAGR of 38.37% during the period 2017-2021.

Artificial Intelligence Market In Western Europe Education Sector 2017-2021 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is a rise in social artificial intelligence. The education system in Europe is gradually adopting e-learning and other related tools such as social learning. The institutions are integrating social media into other platforms to facilitate learning, information sharing, and collaboration among students and teachers. These kinds of social networking platforms are offered by software solutions such as next-gen LMS.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in STEM education demands. There has been a steep surge in employment demands for STEM-skilled labor in Europe, which is facing a shortage of physicists and mathematicians, further leading to the demand-supply gap in technical jobs. The pace at which research in advanced technologies has accelerated and industries have adopted technologies have opened up avenues for STEM graduates and postgraduates. The education sector in Western Europe has been unable to move in tandem with such advancements and hence is lagging behind.

Key Vendors

IBM

Nuance Communications

Smilart

SoftBank Robotics

Other Prominent Vendors

ALEKS

Blackboard

DreamBox Learning

eDreams Edusoft

Jenzabar

Microsoft

Pearson

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by learning model

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Other prominent vendors

