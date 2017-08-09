sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 09.08.2017

09.08.2017 | 22:20
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Investor Network Invites You to the Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Thursday, August 10, 2017

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2017 / Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 4:15 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

  • Date, Time: August 10, 2017 at 4:15 PM ET
  • Toll Free: 877-407-8035
  • International: 201-689-8035
  • Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/18435
  • or www.imprimisrx.com/

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on September 10, 2017.

  • Toll Free: 877-481-4010
  • International: 919-882-2331
  • Replay ID#: 18435
  • Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.imprimisrx.com/

About Imprimis Pharmaceuticals

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IMMY) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to producing and dispensing high quality innovative compounded medications in all 50 states. The company's unique business model drives patient access and affordability to many critical medicines. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Imprimis owns and operates three dispensing facilities located in California and New Jersey. For more information about Imprimis, please visit the corporate website at www.ImprimisRx.com.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE