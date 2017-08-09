sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,518 Euro		+0,065
+4,47 %
WKN: A2AFGP ISIN: US86803X1054 Ticker-Symbol: 7SL1 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUNWORKS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,524
1,539
22:30
09.08.2017 | 22:20
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Investor Network Invites You to the Sunworks Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Thursday, August 10, 2017

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2017 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

  • Date, Time: August 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM ET
  • Toll Free: (866) 682-6100
  • International: (862) 255-5401
  • Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/18827
  • or www.sunworksusa.com

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on August 24, 2017.

  • Toll Free: 877-481-4010
  • International: 919-882-2331
  • Replay ID#: 18827
  • Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.sunworksusa.com

About Sunworks, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Sunworks, Inc. is a premier provider of solar power solutions. We're committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety.

Today, Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including agriculture, commercial and industrial; federal; public works; utility; and residential. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we stand by to support our customers above and beyond their expectations.

Sunworks' diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who are devoted to providing the very best customer experience. All of our employees uphold our company's guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE