TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Superior Plus Corp. ("Superior" or the "Corporation") (TSX: SPB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Gottschalk to Superior's board of directors. Mr. Gottschalk's appointment is effective August 9, 2017.

"We are extremely pleased to have Mr. Gottschalk join the Board of Superior. In addition to deep business and financial acumen, he brings significant experience in operations, business development and integrating companies after mergers and acquisitions. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Superior, we welcome Mr. Gottschalk to the Board and look forward to working together in stewarding the interests of Superior's shareholders," stated David Smith, Chair of Superior's Board of Directors.

From 2012 to 2016 Pat Gottschalk was President of Dow Chemical Company's ("Dow Chemicals") coatings, monomer and plastic additives business. Mr. Gottschalk served in positions with increasing responsibility within Dow Chemicals since 2001. Prior to that, he held various roles at Union Carbide Corporation. Mr. Gottschalk resides in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About the Corporation

Superior consists of two primary operating businesses: Energy Distribution includes the distribution of propane and distillates, and supply portfolio management; and Specialty Chemicals includes the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals.

For further information about Superior, please visit our website at: www.superiorplus.com.

Contacts:

Superior Plus Corp.

Beth Summers

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(416) 340-6015



Superior Plus Corp.

Rob Dorran

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

(416) 340-6003



