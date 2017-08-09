MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- D-BOX Technologies inc. (TSX: DBO) ("DBO" or the "Corporation"), a leader in innovative motion technology, held its annual and special meeting of shareholders today.

All of the proposed nominees for the Board of Directors in the proxy circular dated June 29, 2017, were elected at the Corporation's annual and special meeting of the shareholders held this August 9 in Montreal.

The voting results are as follows:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Claude Mc 71,663,076 99.10% Master 652,892 0.90% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Elaine C. 70,152,468 97.01% Phenix 2,163,500 2.99% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jean Lamarre 70,142,858 96.99% 2,173,110 3.01% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kit Dalaroy 71,701,136 99.15% 614,832 0.85% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gary M. Collins 70,675,485 97.73% 1,640,483 2.27% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Louis P. 70,619,720 97.65% 1,696,248 Bernier 2.35% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sylvain 70,723,120 97.80% 1,592,848 Lafrance 2.20% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert D. 70,710,926 99.16% 605,042 Copple 0.84% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

