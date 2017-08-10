OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Giyani Metals Corporation (TSX VENTURE: WDG)(FRANKFURT: KT9) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has discovered and confirmed a second high grade manganese prospect near the town of Otse ("The Otse Prospect") that graded up to 67.4% manganese oxide (MnO) during the phase II regional mapping and sampling program at its 88% owned Kgwakgwe Hill (K.Hill) project in Botswana, Africa. The objective of this sampling program is to confirm and build confidence that a follow up drill testing campaign will deliver a sizeable compliant resource/reserve estimate in one or more of the areas currently being targeted.

The Otse Prospect is located 40 km east of the previously reported historical mine site on the Kgwakgwe hill top. Both prospects are located within the boundaries of the larger, manganese rich, K.Hill Project area. A total of 50 unique grab samples and 3 duplicates were collected from the Otse Prospect and submitted to SGS South Africa (PTY) LTD laboratories in Randburg, South Africa. Full assay results from these samples are presented as Appendix A hereunder.

Interpretation of the Manganese Occurrence at the Otse Prospect:

Manganese mineralization at the Otse Prospect occurs within a chert breccia unit, typically found stratigraphically on top of a manganiferous and ferruginous shale unit (see Fig. 1 on the Company's website).

The manganese occurs as replacement of the cement between clasts of the chert breccia (see Fig. 2 on the Company's website).

The style of mineralization is typically nodule-like and occasionally massive (see Fig. 3 on the Company's website).

This chert breccia unit is highly variable in thickness, ranging from a few meters up to 15 meters thick. The assay results indicate a similar grade to the manganese-shale sampled at the historical mine site on the Kgwakgwe hill, but mineralized material typically has a higher silica content. At this early stage, the Otse Prospect seems to be discontinuous with three different quarries showing mineralization. Continuity between these three occurrences can be determined through drilling (see map 1 on the Company's website).

MnO grades of the 50 unique samples from the Otse Prospect vary between 15.4% and 67.4% and average 48.1% MnO (excluding one sample from the unmineralized hanging-wall with 0.07% MnO).

"This new discovery of the Otse Prospect, with high grade manganese occurrences, adds to our growing confidence in the potential size of deposits within our property in Botswana. Our team on the ground continues to sample the rest of the larger K.Hill Project area with early signs of a third potential prospect that we will be able to report on once the results are in," states Wajd Boubou, President.

Roger Moss, Ph.D., P.Geo, is the qualified person, as that term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, on behalf of the Company and has approved the scientific and technical content contained in this press release.

Appendix A: Assay Results from the New Otse Prospect.

-------------------------- RD17-41905 39 112 -------------------------- Received 19-Jul-17 -------------------------- Reported 28-Jul-17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NO ORDER# WtRec Al2O3 SiO2 CaO Fe2O3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- METHOD WGH79 XRF76V XRF76V XRF76V XRF76V ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LDETECTION 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- UDETECTION 0 100 100 100 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- UNITS G % % % % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/111/2017 627.5 0.35 50 0.08 1.74 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/112/2017 2887 0.83 29.2 0.12 2.84 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/113/2017 1140 0.94 8.29 0.11 5.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/114/2017 950 1.72 16.5 0.12 4.41 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/115/2017 1071.5 0.73 18.5 0.13 5.45 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/116/2017 1208 1.38 16.8 0.13 7.53 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/117/2017 1055.5 1.86 32.4 0.1 5.91 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/118/2017 3579 1.64 13.4 0.04 1.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/119/2017 1525 1.71 36.6 0.12 3.73 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/120/2017 1316 1.81 33.8 0.1 8.71 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/121/2017 1497.5 2.2 32.5 0.08 11.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/122/2017 1189.5 2.62 33.6 0.06 8.51 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/123/2017 1180 1.91 15.5 0.04 1.95 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/124/2017 1284 1.8 34.9 0.08 10.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/125/2017 1448 1.96 53.2 0.15 2.56 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/126/2017 1116.5 1.4 54 0.04 3.62 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/127/2017 967 1.62 43.4 0.18 4.62 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/128/2017 2496.5 1.38 15.4 0.11 15.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/129/2017 1734.5 1.46 16.3 0.11 9.98 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/130/2017 1202.5 1.22 40.9 0.11 6.83 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/131/2017 2885 2.84 41.1 0.08 9.78 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/132/2017 1385.5 2.63 21.3 0.08 9.83 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/133/2017 1124.5 0.79 39.3 0.03 18.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/134/2017 758.5 2.3 33.6 0.07 16.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/135/2017 1303.5 2.73 17.1 0.1 13.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/136/2017 1697.5 4.71 22.7 0.15 5.79 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/137/2017 851.5 5.12 17.1 0.15 6.47 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/138/2017 1585 4.22 6.13 0.1 3.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/139/2017 312.5 17 67.8 0.06 2.56 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/140/2017 1209.5 3.81 18 0.05 2.76 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/141/2017 878.5 13.7 52.7 0.04 2.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/142/2017 807 5.15 61.6 0.03 7.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/147/2017 812 5.59 7.34 0.07 1.96 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/148/2017 1660.5 5.84 24.9 0.06 1.86 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/149/2017 826 9.44 5.55 0.07 1.32 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/150/2017 1142.5 4.89 27.9 0.09 4.09 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/151/2017 1009.5 3.6 2.44 0.08 0.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/152/2017 630.5 1.71 40 0.1 4.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/153/2017 754.5 6.22 25.3 0.04 3.33 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/154/2017 1061.5 8.52 13.1 0.02 9.67 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/155/2017 less than 963.5 10.9 18.3 0.01 11.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/156/2017 593.5 10.1 12.5 0.03 4.79 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/157/2017 810.5 6.18 7.72 0.05 1.98 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/158/2017 1057.5 3.9 28.4 0.1 4.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/159/2017 1011.5 3.68 7.42 0.05 2.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/160/2017 1170 5.06 10.9 0.05 2.47 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/161/2017 781.5 5.26 8.7 0.06 1.89 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/162/2017 920.5 8.94 7.8 0.04 1.78 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/163/2017 1171 6.41 34 0.03 3.92 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/164/2017 1039 8.9 5.37 0.04 1.51 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/165/2017 987 8.59 8.06 0.04 1.64 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/166/2017 998 2.76 31 0.13 3.39 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/167/2017 813 4.23 13.9 0.17 2.32 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i)STD-AMIS0407 - 0.29 5.45 15.7 6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i)STD-SARM 16 - 0.3 4.99 4.72 16.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i)STD-AMIS0407 - 0.28 5.46 15.8 5.99 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i)STD-SARM 16 - 0.31 4.97 4.73 16.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i)BLK-BLANK less than less than less than less than - 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------- RD17-41905 39 112 -------------------------- Received 19-Jul-17 -------------------------- Reported 28-Jul-17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NO ORDER# MgO MnO K2O Na2O TiO2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- METHOD XRF76V XRF76V XRF76V XRF76V XRF76V ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LDETECTION 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- UDETECTION 100 100 100 100 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- UNITS % % % % % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/111/2017 less than 0.08 35.5 0.76 0.03 0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/112/2017 0.19 51.5 1.34 0.04 0.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/113/2017 0.09 67.4 0.52 0.04 0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/114/2017 0.19 58.2 0.69 0.04 0.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/115/2017 0.18 57.4 1.35 0.04 0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/116/2017 0.18 56.8 1.24 0.04 0.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/117/2017 0.08 44.2 1.97 0.04 0.06 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/118/2017 0.02 64.7 1.3 0.04 0.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/119/2017 0.04 42.9 1.77 0.04 0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/120/2017 0.07 40.2 2.2 0.04 0.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/121/2017 0.07 38.2 1.77 0.04 0.07 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/122/2017 0.07 39 1.52 0.04 0.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/123/2017 0.02 62.6 1.2 0.04 0.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/124/2017 0.06 38.6 0.83 0.03 0.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/125/2017 0.09 29.7 1.43 0.04 0.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/126/2017 0.04 29.4 1.41 0.04 0.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/127/2017 0.1 35.8 1.59 0.05 0.07 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/128/2017 0.06 50 1.47 0.04 0.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/129/2017 0.03 54.8 1.09 0.04 0.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/130/2017 0.05 38.4 1.23 0.04 0.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/131/2017 0.23 30.9 1.39 0.05 0.06 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/132/2017 0.34 47.7 1.19 0.05 0.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/133/2017 0.04 29.7 0.25 0.03 0.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/134/2017 0.06 32.7 1.49 0.05 0.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/135/2017 0.13 49.1 1.23 0.04 0.06 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/136/2017 0.1 48.2 1.66 0.04 0.06 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/137/2017 0.17 51.3 1.81 0.04 0.08 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/138/2017 0.07 66.8 0.97 0.04 0.14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/139/2017 1.36 0.07 5.74 0.05 0.56 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/140/2017 0.07 58.8 0.58 0.03 0.14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/141/2017 0.97 20.2 5.02 0.04 0.43 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/142/2017 0.15 15.4 1.31 0.03 0.21 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/147/2017 0.07 60.3 3.28 0.06 0.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/148/2017 0.07 45.8 2.06 0.05 0.06 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/149/2017 0.11 56.4 2.08 0.05 0.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/150/2017 0.07 42.8 1.97 0.05 0.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/151/2017 0.05 67.3 3.26 0.06 0.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/152/2017 0.05 39.9 0.71 0.03 0.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/153/2017 0.06 45 2.72 0.05 0.08 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/154/2017 0.13 45.9 2.34 0.05 0.12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/155/2017 0.19 37.9 1.89 0.04 0.17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/156/2017 0.1 47.8 1.81 0.04 0.09 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/157/2017 0.07 59.3 2.89 0.06 0.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/158/2017 0.07 43.4 1.66 0.05 0.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/159/2017 0.08 62.5 3.49 0.07 0.08 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/160/2017 0.11 57.2 3.11 0.07 0.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/161/2017 0.08 58.6 2.95 0.06 0.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/162/2017 0.09 56.3 2.93 0.05 0.09 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/163/2017 0.11 37.2 2.17 0.05 0.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/164/2017 0.08 59.3 3.26 0.06 0.08 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/165/2017 0.12 57.1 2.87 0.05 0.07 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/166/2017 0.17 46 2.7 0.05 0.08 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/167/2017 0.23 58.2 2.78 0.07 0.09 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i)STD-AMIS0407 3.18 46.7 0.04 0.04 0.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i)STD-SARM 16 0.75 63.3 0.02 0.04 0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i)STD-AMIS0407 3.19 46.9 0.04 0.04 0.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i)STD-SARM 16 0.76 63.1 0.01 0.04 0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i)BLK-BLANK less than less than less than less than less than 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------- RD17-41905 39 112 -------------------------- Received 19-Jul-17 -------------------------- Reported 28-Jul-17 ------------------------------------------------------------------ NO ORDER# P2O5 V2O5 Cr2O3 LOI ------------------------------------------------------------------ METHOD XRF76V XRF76V XRF76V XRF76V ------------------------------------------------------------------ LDETECTION 0.0023 0.01 0.01 -50 ------------------------------------------------------------------ UDETECTION 100 100 100 100 ------------------------------------------------------------------ UNITS % % % % ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/111/2017 less than 0.439 0.01 0.01 5.95 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/112/2017 less than less than 0.549 0.01 0.01 8.79 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/113/2017 less than less than 0.967 0.01 0.01 11.81 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/114/2017 less than less than 0.584 0.01 0.01 10.54 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/115/2017 less than less than 0.692 0.01 0.01 10.2 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/116/2017 less than less than 0.786 0.01 0.01 10.44 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/117/2017 less than less than 0.586 0.01 0.01 8.22 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/118/2017 less than 0.698 0.05 0.01 10.92 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/119/2017 less than less than 0.578 0.01 0.01 8.02 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/120/2017 less than 0.643 0.01 0.01 8.22 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/121/2017 less than 0.594 0.01 0.01 8.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/122/2017 less than 0.539 0.01 0.01 8.57 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/123/2017 less than 0.518 0.03 0.01 10.86 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/124/2017 less than 0.427 0.07 0.01 8.07 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/125/2017 less than less than 0.379 0.01 0.01 5.55 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/126/2017 less than less than 0.441 0.01 0.01 5.21 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/127/2017 less than 0.336 0.05 0.01 6.19 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/128/2017 less than 0.739 0.03 0.01 10.95 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/129/2017 less than 0.677 0.04 0.01 10.69 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/130/2017 less than 0.599 0.04 0.01 7.29 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/131/2017 0.351 0.02 0.01 8.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/132/2017 less than 0.412 0.05 0.01 10.79 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/133/2017 less than 0.332 0.05 0.01 7.64 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/134/2017 less than 0.364 0.05 0.01 8.78 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/135/2017 less than 0.603 0.04 0.01 11.25 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/136/2017 0.568 0.02 0.02 10.53 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/137/2017 less than 0.655 0.01 0.01 11.27 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/138/2017 less than 0.372 0.01 0.12 12.83 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/139/2017 0.053 0.01 0.04 3.47 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/140/2017 less than 0.235 0.01 0.08 11.09 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/141/2017 less than 0.188 0.01 0.08 5.97 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/142/2017 less than 0.235 0.01 0.12 4.86 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/147/2017 0.358 0.04 0.03 12.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/148/2017 0.292 0.05 0.03 10.08 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/149/2017 0.48 0.04 0.01 13.66 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/150/2017 0.298 0.03 0.05 9.52 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/151/2017 less than 0.447 0.03 0.01 12.05 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/152/2017 0.234 0.01 0.02 7.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/153/2017 less than less than 0.304 0.01 0.01 10.29 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/154/2017 0.326 0.03 0.03 11.61 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/155/2017 less than 0.226 0.05 0.01 11.52 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/156/2017 less than 0.411 0.04 0.01 12.72 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/157/2017 less than 0.356 0.02 0.01 12.61 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/158/2017 less than 0.319 0.03 0.01 9.23 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/159/2017 less than 0.391 0.04 0.01 11.48 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/160/2017 less than 0.361 0.04 0.01 11.12 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/161/2017 less than 0.363 0.04 0.01 11.88 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/162/2017 less than 0.342 0.04 0.01 12.98 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/163/2017 less than 0.246 0.02 0.01 8.92 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/164/2017 less than 0.318 0.03 0.01 13.25 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/165/2017 less than 0.384 0.04 0.01 12.72 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/166/2017 less than 0.309 0.02 0.01 8.58 ------------------------------------------------------------------ KAH/167/2017 less than 0.433 0.03 0.01 11.2 ------------------------------------------------------------------ (i)STD-AMIS0407 less than 0.042 0.01 0.22 17.64 ------------------------------------------------------------------ (i)STD-SARM 16 less than less than 0.074 0.01 0.01 3.07 ------------------------------------------------------------------ (i)STD-AMIS0407 less than 0.041 0.01 0.22 17.61 ------------------------------------------------------------------ (i)STD-SARM 16 less than less than 0.075 0.01 0.01 3.13 ------------------------------------------------------------------ (i)BLK-BLANK less than less than less than 0.0023 0.01 0.01 100 ------------------------------------------------------------------

