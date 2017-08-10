sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

103,69 Euro		-0,45
-0,43 %
WKN: 850133 ISIN: FR0000120073 Ticker-Symbol: AIL 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,58
103,58
11:29
103,58
103,58
11:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE SA
AIR LIQUIDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR LIQUIDE SA103,69-0,43 %