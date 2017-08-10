sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,95 Euro		-0,025
-0,12 %
WKN: 508630 ISIN: DE0005086300 Ticker-Symbol: AEI 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLGEIER SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALLGEIER SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,91
20,99
11:25
20,927
21,023
11:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALLGEIER SE
ALLGEIER SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALLGEIER SE20,95-0,12 %