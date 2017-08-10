Fiskars Corporation Stock Exchange Release August 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. EEST



Jaana Tuominen to start as President and CEO of Fiskars Corporation on October 9, 2017



Jaana Tuominen, new President and CEO of Fiskars Corporation, will assume her duties on October 9, 2017.



Jaana Tuominen joins Fiskars from Paulig Group where she has served as Chief Executive Officer. She was appointed President and CEO of Fiskars Corporation on June 20, 2017.



Teemu Kangas-Kärki, Interim President and CEO, will continue in his role as Chief Operating Officer, member of the Executive Leadership team and Deputy to the CEO starting October 9, 2017.



Jaana Tuominen's picture and resumé are available at www.fiskarsgroup.com/investors/corporate-governance/management



FISKARS CORPORATION



Board of Directors



Further information: Paul Ehrnrooth, Chairman, Board of Directors Corporate Communications, tel. +358 50 562 5755, communications@fiskars.com



