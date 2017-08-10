The German PV equipment supplier reports a stronger order intake for the first half of this year. Turnover, however, was lower than last year.

Centrotherm registered an order intake of €106.8 million ($152.4 million) in the first six months of this year, thus slightly improving on its performance from the same period a year earlier. The company said this increase was mainly due to stronger demand for its production equipment for PERC solar cells, as well as for its FHR equipment for the coating of solar cells.

Order book position reached €167.3 million as of the end of June. This was due to a major order for coating equipment for CIGS modules from its subsidiary FHR ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...