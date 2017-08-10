European Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV) Market 2017-2026 - European Industry OEMs, Led by Daimler, Volvo & VW

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "European Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV) Market - 2017-2026 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEM Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The European Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles market continues to be on strong footing albeit slightly lower volumes for the first half of 2017, building up on the strong performance of 2016, with the same driven by high fleet capacity utilization as well as renewals & good profitability across fleet operators while most other key global markets face difficult conditions and environment.



Europe has also been instrumental in shaping the technological evolution of the trucking industry globally having led & spearheaded the pace as well as direction of technology development and having proved itself to be the true hotbed for a number of radical technological innovations & inventions over the decades. The trend continues with the European industry focusing strategically on the quartet of Connectivity, Autonomous driving, Safety and Efficiency as the next generation technologies.



European industry OEMs, led by Daimler, Volvo & VW, have been the true global players as they continue to dominate the global medium & heavy truck market, in terms, of sales volumes and market shares, with their scale of operations and technological edge. Europe, thus, continues to be and is likely to remain highly significant strategically for the global trucking industry going forward and an in-depth understanding of the European market, trends and strategies & plans of the OEMs, therefore, becomes highly imperative.



The rapid pace of technology development and adoption by the industry is likely to transform the market landscape altogether over medium term with the evolution of new business models & concepts likely as trucking evolves from being a products to solutions business leveraging technology as the backbone.



Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Market Size, Segmentation & Competitive Landscape



Section 1 European Medium & Heavy Truck Market (EU+EFTA)

Section - 2 Competitive Landscape - European Market for Medium & Heavy Trucks - Market Share for OEMs



Part 2: Analysis on Key Industry OEMs



Section 3 Top 6 Industry OEMs - Profiles & Product Portfolio Snapshot

Section 4 Financial Performance Analysis Top 6 Industry OEMs



Section - 5 OEM Strategies & Plans Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Top 6 Industry OEMs Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, Iveco & DAF



Section 6 SWOT Analysis On Top 6 Industry OEMs

Part 3: Market & Technology Trends, Emerging Demand Scenario and Strategic Market Outlook through 2026



Section 7 Key Trends

Section 8 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 9 European Medium & Heavy Truck Market Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section 10 Strategic Market Outlook through 2026



Companies Mentioned



DAF Trucks N.V.

Daimler AG

Iveco S.p.A.

MAN Truck & Bus AG

Scania AB

Volvo AB

