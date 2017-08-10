sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

127,05 Euro		-0,95
-0,74 %
WKN: 766403 ISIN: DE0007664039 Ticker-Symbol: VOW3 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
126,91
126,99
13:38
127,00
127,00
13:38
10.08.2017 | 13:20
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

European Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV) Market 2017-2026 - European Industry OEMs, Led by Daimler, Volvo & VW



DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



The "European Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV) Market - 2017-2026 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEM Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The European Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles market continues to be on strong footing albeit slightly lower volumes for the first half of 2017, building up on the strong performance of 2016, with the same driven by high fleet capacity utilization as well as renewals & good profitability across fleet operators while most other key global markets face difficult conditions and environment.

Europe has also been instrumental in shaping the technological evolution of the trucking industry globally having led & spearheaded the pace as well as direction of technology development and having proved itself to be the true hotbed for a number of radical technological innovations & inventions over the decades. The trend continues with the European industry focusing strategically on the quartet of Connectivity, Autonomous driving, Safety and Efficiency as the next generation technologies.

European industry OEMs, led by Daimler, Volvo & VW, have been the true global players as they continue to dominate the global medium & heavy truck market, in terms, of sales volumes and market shares, with their scale of operations and technological edge. Europe, thus, continues to be and is likely to remain highly significant strategically for the global trucking industry going forward and an in-depth understanding of the European market, trends and strategies & plans of the OEMs, therefore, becomes highly imperative.

The rapid pace of technology development and adoption by the industry is likely to transform the market landscape altogether over medium term with the evolution of new business models & concepts likely as trucking evolves from being a products to solutions business leveraging technology as the backbone.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Market Size, Segmentation & Competitive Landscape

Section 1 European Medium & Heavy Truck Market (EU+EFTA)

Section - 2 Competitive Landscape - European Market for Medium & Heavy Trucks - Market Share for OEMs

Part 2: Analysis on Key Industry OEMs

Section 3 Top 6 Industry OEMs - Profiles & Product Portfolio Snapshot

Section 4 Financial Performance Analysis Top 6 Industry OEMs

Section - 5 OEM Strategies & Plans Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Top 6 Industry OEMs Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, Iveco & DAF

Section 6 SWOT Analysis On Top 6 Industry OEMs

Part 3: Market & Technology Trends, Emerging Demand Scenario and Strategic Market Outlook through 2026

Section 7 Key Trends

Section 8 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 9 European Medium & Heavy Truck Market Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section 10 Strategic Market Outlook through 2026

Companies Mentioned

  • DAF Trucks N.V.
  • Daimler AG
  • Iveco S.p.A.
  • MAN Truck & Bus AG
  • Scania AB
  • Volvo AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hbssgh/european_medium

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire