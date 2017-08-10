Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Mylan Launches Avonza in India

Research Desk Line-up: Neurocrine Biosciences Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=MYL. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, a subsidiary of Mylan N.V., received on August 08, 2017, marketing authorization from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for marketing its antiretroviral (ARV) drug Avonza™ (TLE400) in India. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Drugs - Generic industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on August 03, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017 which ended on June 30, 2017, highlighted by the successful regulatory approval and commercial launch of INGREZZA® (valbenazine) capsules in tardive dyskinesia, as well as other recent progress on its pipeline. Tune in to our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on Neurocrine Biosciences when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on MYL; also brushing on NBIX. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=MYL

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=NBIX

About Avonza

Avonza™ is a fixed-dose combination containing Efavirenz, Lamivudine, and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets, 400mg/300mg/300mg, respectively. The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended Avonza™ as an alternative first-line regimen for people being treated for HIV/AIDS.

Mylan Aims Greater Access to High-Quality ARVs in India

Rajiv Malik, President at Mylan, shared his views about the launch. He mentioned that developing Avonza™ and getting it to HIV patients in India aligns with Mylan's strong and sustained commitment to expanding access to affordable, high-quality ARVs. An important thing to note is that Avonza™ will be available to patients at a cost less than that of other current first-line ARVs in the country. In fact, Mylan is the first Company to launch this combination in India. This is an instance of how the innovative spirit runs throughout the Company to adapt its medicines, increase access and improve treatment outcomes, according to Mr. Malik.

The Extent of HIV/AIDS Epidemic in India

It is believed that India has the third largest HIV epidemic in the world. According to UNAIDS gap report 2016, HIV prevalence in India was estimated at 0.26%. Although this is a small percentage, due to India's huge population, the number equates around 2.1 million people. In fact, in 2015 nearly 68,000 people died of AIDS-related illnesses in India. Some key facts about the prevalence of HIV in India are:

Of the total 2.1 million people affected by HIV, 6.5% are children under the age of 15;

Manipur showed the highest estimated adult HIV prevalence (i.e. 1.15%) among all States/ Union Territories; followed by Mizoram (0.80%), Nagaland (0.78%), Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (0.66%), Karnataka (0.45%), Gujarat (0.42%), and Goa (0.40%).

India's Test and Treat Policy for HIV

The Health Ministry of India introduced the Test and Treat Policy for HIV in April 2017. Under the policy, anyone who tests positive for HIV will get an antiretroviral therapy irrespective of CD4 count or clinical stage.

Moreover, through the launch of Avonza™, Mylan is trying to help the country achieve its Sustainable Development Goal of ending AIDS by 2030.

Mylan's ARV Portfolio

Currently, Mylan is supplying life-saving ARVs to approximately 50% of patients being treated for HIV/AIDS in over 100 developing countries. The Company has a comprehensive ARV portfolio, which includes 14 active pharmaceutical ingredients and 50 finished dosage forms in first-line, second-line, and pediatric formulations.

About Mylan

Mylan is a global pharmaceutical Company, which is committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Currently, it is providing over 7 billion people access to high-quality medicine globally. It has a growing portfolio of more than 7,500-marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which approximately 50% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS in the developing world depend. With its strong workforce of 35,000 people, the Company markets its products in over 165 countries and territories. It is also one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Last Close Stock Review

At the close of trading session on Wednesday, August 09, 2017, Mylan's stock price slightly rose 0.91% to end the day at $32.08. A total volume of 32.02 million shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 5.54 million shares. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 31.95. At Wednesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $18.12 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily