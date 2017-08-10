Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - McDonald's Completes Partnership with CITIC and Carlyle Group; Reveals Ambitious Expansion Plans for China

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for McDonald's Corp. (NYSE: MCD), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=MCD. The Company announced on August 08, 2017, that it had successfully completed the strategic partnership with CITIC Limited, CITIC Capital Partners and The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG). The Partnership has been formed with the aim of operating and managing McDonald's businesses in mainland China and Hong Kong. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

The Partnership deal received all necessary regulatory approval from China and was officially completed on July 31, 2017. The Partnership would own and manage McDonald's China franchisee includes McDonald's existing businesses of approximately 2,500 restaurants in Mainland China and approximately 240 restaurants in Hong Kong. McDonald's Chinese franchisee would be one of the Company's largest franchisee outside of US.

Commenting on the new partnership and plans for China, Steve Easterbrook, President and CEO of McDonald, said:

"China will soon become our largest market outside of the United States. We are excited to join forces with CITIC and Carlyle for better-localized decision-making to meet changing customer demands in this dynamic market. Mainland China and Hong Kong are leading the global system in capturing new consumer trends such as delivery and digitalization and its driving strong performance and growth momentum. I have great confidence in our new partnership to unlock the full growth potential of China. McDonald's Corporation will continue to play an active part in the China growth journey through our remaining interest and participation on the China Board."

Zhang Yichen, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the new McDonald's China added:

"The partnership will strengthen McDonald's China's entrepreneurial spirit, driven by ownership at the local level. It will also help us ensure first-class customer service and food safety while accelerating our growth in mainland China and Hong Kong. We believe this is a winning formula that fuses McDonald's global quality standards and branding with CITIC and Carlyle's extensive resources and market expertise in real estate, finance, supply chains, consumer & retail, and technology."

Vision 2022 Growth Plan for McDonald China

The newly formed Partnership also announced several development initiatives under the "Vision 2022" plan for mainland China. The plan envisions delivering an annual sales growth in double-digits for the next five years. To achieve this goal the Partnership plans to increase the number of McDonald's restaurants from the current 2,500 to 4,500. This would include more than 75% of these restaurants would offer delivery services by end of 2022. The partnership aims to accelerate the speed of opening new restaurants every year from the current 250 per year in 2017 to 500 per year in 2022.

Additionally, the Partnership plans to have nearly 45% of all McDonald restaurants in China to be based in tier 3-4 cities under the Vision 2022. The Plan also includes an offering of digitalized and personalized dining experience in more than 90% of McDonald's restaurants under its "Experience of the Future" initiative. The overall aim is to bring unparalleled convenience and dining experience for the Chinese customers.

McDonald's also plans to make strategic use its innovation hubs in Hong Kong and Shanghai to strengthen its brand and enhancing the customer experience. The Company plans to work on menu innovation and improving the digital retail experience of customers.

Details of the Partnership

In January 2017, McDonald's had divested its business in mainland China and Hong Kong to a new Joint Venture (JV) Partnership Company consisting of Chinese conglomerate CITIC Ltd, CITIC Capital Holdings, and asset management group Carlyle. McDonald's received $2.08 billion for the divestment of its interests. The JV would hold McDonald's master franchisee for a period of 20 years and oversee McDonald's businesses in mainland China and Hong Kong. Once the transaction is completed, CITIC and CITIC Capital Holdings would own a majority stake in the JV with 52% interest, Carlyle would own 28% interest, and McDonald would own the remaining 20% interest.

CITIC Limited is a Hong Kong-based Chinese conglomerate with business interests in financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate sectors.

CITIC Capital Partners is the private equity arm of CITIC Capital and operates in China, Japan, and US by investing in and building outstanding businesses in China in partnership with multi-national corporations.

The Carlyle Group was founded in 1987 in Washington, DC and is a global alternative asset manager with $170 billion of assets under management across 299 investment vehicles. Currently, it is one of the world's largest and most successful investment firms, with more than 1,550 professionals operating in 31 offices in North America, South America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, August 09, 2017, McDonald's' stock ended the trading session flat at $154.92. A total volume of 3.01 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 7.20% in the last three months, 24.26% in the past six months, and 30.94% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock surged 27.28% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 25.32 and has a dividend yield of 2.43%. The stock currently has a market cap of $127.01 billion.

On Wednesday, August 09, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $20.70, marginally slipping 0.48% from its previous closing price of $20.80. A total volume of 1.84 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 772.50 thousand shares. Carlyle's stock price rallied 16.95% in the last three months, 25.84% in the past six months, and 23.29% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 35.74%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 14.85 and has a dividend yield of 5.70%. At Wednesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $6.71 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily