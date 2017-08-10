Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Boston Scientific's Q2 Top-line Grew 6% Y-o-Y, Beating Expectations

Research Desk Line-up: Varex Imaging Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

During the quarter ended on June 30, 2017, Boston Scientific reported net sales of $2.26 billion compared to $2.13 billion recorded at the end of Q2 FY16. For Q2 FY17, net sales numbers outperformed the Company's guidance range of $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion, and beat market consensus expectations of $2.21 billion. Meanwhile, the Company's organic revenue also grew 6% y-o-y in the reported quarter.

The developer, manufacturer, and marketer of medical devices posted net income of $146 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17 compared to net loss of $207 million, or $0.15 loss per diluted share, in Q2 FY16. The Company's adjusted net income came in at $444 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17, rising from $373 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in Q2 FY16. Adjusted net income for the reported quarter came in within the Company's adjusted EPS guidance range of $30 to $32. Furthermore, Wall Street had expected the Company to report adjusted net income of $0.31 per diluted share.

Operational Metric

For the reported quarter, the Company's cost of products sold came in at $632 million, up from $639 million in Q2 FY16. Gross profit for Q2 FY17 stood at $1.63 billion compared to $1.49 billion in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, Boston Scientific's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $815 million versus $779 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. The Company spent $244 million on research and development in Q2 FY17 compared to $222 million in the prior year's same quarter. Additionally, the Company reported operating income of $225 million in Q2 FY17 against operating loss of $334 million in Q2 FY16.

Segment-Wise Sales

Boston Scientific's Cardiovascular segment reported a 5% y-o-y net sales growth to $876 million in Q2 FY17 from $837 million in Q2 FY16. On an operation basis the segment's net sales were up 6% y-o-y during the reported quarter.

MedSurg segment's net sales rose 11% to $834 million in Q2 FY17 from $752 million in the previous year's comparable quarter. Furthermore, the segment's Q2 FY17 net sales growth on an operational basis was 12% y-o-y.

The Company's Rhythm Management segment's net sales also increased to $547 million during Q2 FY17 from $537 million in Q2 FY16. During the reported period, the segment's net sales were up by 3% y-o-y on an operational basis.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

During the first six months of FY17, cash provided by operating activities was $299 million compared to $537 million in the prior year's corresponding period. At the close of books on June 30, 2017, Boston Scientific had $195 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $196 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. The Company's long-term debt, which stood at $4.82 billion as on June 30, 2017, was lower in the reported year compared to $5.42 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Outlook

In its guidance for FY17, Boston Scientific management expects net sales to be in the range of $8.89 billion to $8.99 billion. The Company forecasts GAAP net income for FY17 to be between $0.70 per share and $0.74 per share. Furthermore, adjusted EPS for FY17 is projected to be between $1.23 per share and $1.27 per share.

For Q3 FY17, the Company projects net sales to be in the band of $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. The GAAP net income for Q3 FY17 is forecasted to be in the range of $0.16 per share to $0.18 per share. Adjusted net income for Q3 FY17 is anticipated to be between $0.29 per share to $0.31 per share.

Stock Performance

On Wednesday, August 09, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $26.57, marginally up 0.23% from its previous closing price of $26.51. A total volume of 3.41 million shares have exchanged hands. Boston Scientific's stock price advanced 0.42% in the last three months, 5.27% in the past six months, and 10.02% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have surged 22.84%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 46.53. At Wednesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $36.26 billion.

