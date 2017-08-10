Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Accenture Announces the Acquisition of Concrete Solutions; Completes the Acquisition of Phase One

Research Desk Line-up: Fidelity National Information Services Post Earnings Coverage

The Announcement

The acquisition of Concrete Solutions will enable Accenture to be well-equipped to create long-term relationships with organizations in Brazil. Accenture finds the acquisition complementary to its leading-edge technologies and rapid development approaches, including Agile and DevOps, enhancing its ability to help leverage emerging technologies to meet their digital-transformation needs, while improving the business performance and creating new strategies for growth.

Concrete Solutions is a digital experience solutions and services firm, where its primary clients are large corporations. The Company holds extensive experience in developing mobile applications using Agile and DevOps methodologies.

Accenture views this acquisition as a step to expand in the Brazilian local market, following the opening of Innovation centers in Recife and Rio de Janeiro and the expansion of its digital agency, Accenture Interactive, in Brazil.

The Phase One Consulting Group Acquisition

Following the June 07, 2017, acquisition announcement, Accenture announced on August 08, 2017, that it has completed the acquisition of Phase One Consulting Group, Inc. ("Phase One"), a privately-held Alexandria, Virginia-based company which specializes in modernization and digital transformation for the federal market. Accenture viewed this acquisition as a step to expand its key capabilities to support key infrastructure and application modernization initiatives that are designed to enable federal agencies to deliver greater agility, enhanced security features, and cost savings.

Phase One also offers secure cloud solutions for cabinet departments and federal agencies, delivering wide-ranging missions. Phase One is primarily a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner focused exclusively on the federal IT market. This elite status reflects its expertise in Salesforce integration and development services within some of the most complex federal client technology environments. For the federal market, Phase One has developed cloud accelerator methodologies designed to help federal clients rapidly deploy new capabilities to enhance their organizational efficiency and achieve mission-specific goals.

Accenture's Prospects

Accenture was one of the first companies to establish a strategic alliance with Salesforce, with over 11,000 Salesforce-skilled professionals and an ongoing investment in building deep Salesforce skills and leading capabilities, it holds a unique portfolio in the Salesforce ecosystem. The acquisition of Phase One is the seventh Salesforce-related acquisition that the Company has made since 2014, including Media Hive, New Energy Group, CRMWaypoint, Cloud Sherpas, tquilla, and Client House. The financial details of the transactions were not disclosed by the Company.

About Accenture

Accenture currently operates across 120 countries, with over 411,000-strong workforce. The Company has worked on projects to move organizations to cloud to utilize advancements of service delivery and flexibility, where applications, infrastructure, and business processes are delivered together As-a-Service. The Company has worked on over 20,000 cloud computing projects for clients and has more than 31,000 professionals trained in cloud computing.

Last Close Stock Review

On Wednesday, August 09, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $129.62, marginally up 0.38% from its previous closing price of $129.13. A total volume of 1.22 million shares have exchanged hands. Accenture's stock price surged 6.95% in the last three months, 12.29% in the past six months, and 14.83% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have rallied 10.66%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 22.97 and has a dividend yield of 1.87%. At Wednesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $83.46 billion.

