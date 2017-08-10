TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC: EAPH) Announces execution and closing of sub-distribution agreement with Gedeon Richter Plc and its Mexican subsidiary company Gedeon Richter S.A.P.I de C.V. for the product "AmnioSense."

The "AmnioSense" distribution agreement represents the second product launch with Gedeon Richter S.A.P.I. de CV following the successful launch of "Gynofit" in the second quarter of this year. An initial deposit has been forwarded for the first purchase order of "AmnioSense" with delivery of first commercial order set for August and launch of "AmnioSense" set for September.

Evan Karras, CEO of Easton Pharmaceuticals, stated, "We at Easton Pharmaceuticals are extremely pleased to have participated with BMV and our host company Ackerman Pharma, S.A. de C.V. in closing with Gedeon Richter S.A.P.I de C.V. after many months of negotiations for what is now our second product launch after "Gynofit". The facts are that this is a sought-after product to assist expecting mothers with something that was previously an unknown and required doctor's visits or unnecessary trips to the hospital."

Products Portfolio Overview

Gynofit: European-Union approved natural treatment for Bacterial Vaginosis (BV), potentially eliminating the use of antibiotics in women with BV and promoting optimal vaginal health. BV is expected to affect the vast majority of women at some point in their lives.

AmnioSense (Al-Sense): patented amniotic fluid leak test will be marketed in two presentations to capture maximum market, and is a unique Point-of-Care diagnostic panty liner for women in late-stage pregnancy able to distinguish between urine and amniotic fluid (breaking of water).

About Gedeon Richter Plc

For Complete Detailed Information on Gedeon Richter Plc Including Sales / Products Visit:

http://www.richter.hu/en-US/Pages/default.aspx

About Easton Pharmaceuticals

Easton Pharmaceuticals is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company involved in various pharmaceutical sectors and other growing industries. The Company previously developed and owned an FDA-approved wound-healing medical drug and currently owns topically delivered drugs to treat cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions that are all in various stages of development and approval. Easton has partnered with BMV Medica and together own the exclusive distribution rights in Mexico and Latin America for patented women's diagnostic / treatment products and two generic cancer drugs. The company's gel formulation is thought to be an innovative and unique transdermal delivery system that can in the future be adaptable in the delivery of other drugs and Cannabidiol extracts.

Easton has closed on an agreement to acquire 100% of iBliss Inc., a leading e-liquid vapour producer and distributor with international sales and has recently completed an investment in a 135 acre parcel of land in Georgina Township of which 45 acres are to be used for the cultivation of medical marijuana with the first greenhouse expected to be set up within 60 days.

