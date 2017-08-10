Canadian solar has announced the sale of an 80% in a 92.5 MW project located in Brazil. The stake is to be acquired by EDF Energies Nouvelles, representing the third deal in a row between the two energy giants.

EDF will take an 80% interest in the Pirapora III PV project, currently under construction in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. The project received a 20-year PPA in Brazil's 2014 Reserve Energy Auction, and is expected to reach commercial operation in the fourth quarter ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...