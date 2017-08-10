sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,74 Euro		+0,095
+1,10 %
WKN: A0HG6A ISIN: FR0010242511 Ticker-Symbol: E2F 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,739
8,742
14:30
8,742
8,748
14:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE8,74+1,10 %