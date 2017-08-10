MorphoSys AG: MorphoSys to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PLANEGG, MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2017 / MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC PINK: MPSYY) will present at the following conferences:

Commerzbank Sector Conference

Date: August 29, 2017

Venue: Frankfurt, Germany

Participants: Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer of MorphoSys AG

Anke Linnartz, Head of Corporate Communications & IR

MorphoSys Capital Markets Day

Date: September 5 and 6, 2017

Venue: London, UK and New York, USA

Participants: Management Board of MorphoSys AG

Anke Linnartz, Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Goldman Sachs 7th Annual Biotech Symposium

Date: September 8, 2017

Venue: London, UK

Participants: Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer of MorphoSys AG

Anke Linnartz, Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Berenberg and Goldman Sachs Sixth German Corporate Conference

Date: September 18, 2017

Venue: Munich, Germany

Participants: Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys AG

Anke Linnartz, Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Baader Investment Conference

Date: September 20, 2017

Venue: Munich, Germany

Participants: Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer of MorphoSys AG

Anke Linnartz, Head of Corporate Communications & IR

A PDF version of all presentations and, where available, a webcast link to the respective event will be available at www.morphosys.com.

About MorphoSys:

MorphoSys's mission is to make exceptional, innovative biopharmaceuticals to improve the lives of patients suffering from serious diseases. Innovative technologies and smart development strategies are central to our approach. Success is created by our people, who focus on excellence in all they do, collaborate closely across disciplines and are driven by a desire to make the medicines of tomorrow a reality. Success benefits all of our stakeholders.

Based on its proprietary technology platforms, particularly in the field of fully human therapeuc antibodies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has built a therapeutic pipeline of more than 110 programs in R&D, around a quarter of which is currently in clinical development.

In its proprietary development segment, MorphoSys, alone or with partners, is developing new therapeutic candidates, mainly focusing on cancer and inflammation. In its partnered discovery segment, MorphoSys uses its technologies to discover new drug candidates for pharmaceutical partners and participates from the programs' further development success, through success-based payments and royalties. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.

HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®, 100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated, MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.

For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG

Anke Linnartz

Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Jochen Orlowski

Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR

Alexandra Goller

Senior Manager Corporate Communications & IR

Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404

investors@morphosys.com

MorphoSys AG