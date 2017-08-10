UNISERVE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION: Uniserve signs an agreement to provide data centre advisory services to CBRE Canada's clients

Focused on International in-bound enterprise and cloud customers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (Uniserve) (TSX-V:USS) is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement to act as CBRE Canada's data centre advisory consultant for international clients seeking to establish data centre infrastructure for large data analytics and storage in Canada. Uniserve was selected because their new CEO, Nicholas Jeffery, was previously the director of the data centre advisory and transactional team in EMEA, based in London.

Uniserve will provide consulting services, market dynamics, geographic, power, property, and connectivity analytics to give international clients real time data about the opportunities in the Canadian marketplace. The scope of the services offered by Uniserve will cover:

1) Advisory services to define client requirements and establish the best data centre strategy (hyper-scale cloud, wholesale, retail co-location, build, or acquisition).

2) Provide an advisory service to international prospects to help identify the best power source, property, and pipe (internet connectivity) solutions.

3) Provide an advisory service to Canadian enterprise and data centre customers regarding cloud migration and infrastructure as a service.

This supplements the portfolio of data centre services already offered by CBRE Canada but brings new strategic consulting options to better serve CBRE's clients.

Nicholas Jeffery, CEO of Uniserve, said, "This is a logical extension of my previous role at CBRE in London. Canada is in a perfect storm of data sovereignty, security, and cost of power, as well as available space, which means global clients are now keenly looking at the Canadian market. By working together, with CBRE providing its real estate expertise and Uniserve on the consulting side, we can provide data centre solutions that are unrivalled in the marketplace."

About Uniserve

Uniserve communications is a unified communications company which has been in existence for over 28 years, combining voice, data, and media all into one seamless solution, one bill, and one point of contact in Canada. Through two recent acquisitions in the managed services space, Uniserve now serves the pan-Canadian market with offices in Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto Waterloo.

Uniserve currently has 13,000 customers spread across Residential and Enterprise, providing connectivity, software as a service, hardware, managed and data centre / cloud services.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service and manages T1/2/3 out of its HQ in Vancouver.

Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

