With revenue and gross profit up on Q1, the South Korean vertically integrated solar company continues strengthening its financial position, reducing its debt-to-equity ratio by 80%.

Hanwha Q-Cells, the Seoul, South Korea-headquartered solar developer and manufacturer, has increased its sales revenue and gross profit quarter-over-quarter, netting $577 million in revenue and $67.2 million in gross profit for Q2.

This represents a 33.7% sequential increase in revenue, although year-on-year (YOY) there was a 9.5% contraction against the $638 million in revenue generated in Q2 2016.

Hanwha Q Cells took the decision last year to omit shipment figures from its financial reports, but the remainder of the filing is comprehensive, showing that gross margin contracted slightly from 13.8% ...

