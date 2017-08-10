Ossur Hf: Ossur Hf: Insider Trading

Announcement Össur hf. No.56/2017

Reykjavík, 10 August 2017

Auðkenni útgefanda/Trade ticker:

OSSR

Nafn útgefanda/Issuer:

Össur hf.

Dagsetning tilkynningar/Date of announcement:

10 August 2017

Nafn fruminnherja/Name primary insider:

William Demant Invest A/S

Tengsl fruminnherja við útgefanda/Insider's relation with the issuer:

Niels Jacobsen

Dagsetning viðskipta/Date of transaction:

10 August 2017

Tímasetning viðskipta/Time of transaction:

16:26 CET

Tegund fjármálagernings/Type of financial instrument:

Equities

Kaup eða sala/Buy or Sell:

Buy

Fjöldi hluta/Number of shares:

7,236,000

Verð pr. Hlut/Price per share:

DKK 30,00

Fjöldi hluta í eigu fruminnherja eftir viðskipti/Primary insider's holdings after the transaction:

208,174,783

Fjöldi hluta sem fruminnherji á kauprétt að/Primary insider's option holdings after the transaction:

0

Fjöldi hluta fjárhagslega tengdra aðila eftir viðskipti/Related parties' holdings after the transaction:

0

Dagsetning lokauppgjörs*/Date of settlement*:

3,236,000 on 14 August 2017

4,000,000 on 17 August 2017

Athugasemdir*/Comments*:

Niels Jacobsen is the chairman of the Össur Board of Directors.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ossur Hf via Globenewswire

