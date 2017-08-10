DepthSense® Gesture Control and In-Cabin Monitoring Solutions Pave the Way to Autonomous Driving

SoftKinetic to Showcase DepthSense® Technology for Automotive at Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA)

BRUSSELS, Aug. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --As the industry paves the way to autonomous vehicles, OEMs need to embrace innovation and compete at the level of hi-tech companies. One major challenge at hand is the transition to SAE level 3 automation: this transition can't be achieved without the implementation of a complete in-cabin monitoring solution, and depth-sensing technology will play a central role in the system.

Time-of-flight (ToF) has become the de facto depth-sensing technology for in-cabin automotive sensing: not only can OEMs rely on its small size and low computation requirement, but ToF's exceptional dynamic range, and robustness to heat and vibration, makes it a sturdy and reliable solution.

WHAT: SoftKinetic's demonstration at Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA) will showcase its 3D time-of-flight (ToF) based in-cabin monitoring software libraries for automobiles, and will dig into the many other applications for this technology to enhance autonomous navigation, infotainment, safety, and the overall driving experience. WHERE: Messe Frankfurt GmbH, Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1, D-60327 Frankfurt am Main

New Mobility World, Hall 3.1, Booth B28 WHEN: September 12th-17th, 2017 WHO: SoftKinetic, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation, is a leader in 3D vision and gesture recognition technologies. The company, located in Belgium and the USA, delivers state-of-the-art solutions in the field of 3D sensing and processing, in particular for "natural interfaces."

