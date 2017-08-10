H&M Foundation Launches Partnership to Support Homeless Young People in the UK

LONDON, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The non-profit H&M Foundation has made a three-year commitment supported by £500,000 to support homeless young people in the UK into employment. Through the Transforming Futures Programme, four charities will get support - 1625 Independent People, Aberdeen Foyer, The Benjamin Foundation and Roundabout - that are part of UK-wide movement End Youth Homelessness, which was launched by Centrepoint.

The programme will deliver a specialist employability programme that will help vulnerable young people into work. It incorporates tailored one-to-one support for young people; a bursary scheme aimed at helping young people into education, employment and training pathways; and a new digital careers platform that will offer instant expert advice to young people searching for employment opportunities.

"With a SEK 6 million donation (roughly £500,000) over three years, the H&M Foundation's support will enable homeless young people to access education, employment and training opportunities, helping them to build successful futures as well as providing a long-term solution to the issue of youth homelessness," says Diana Amini, Global Manager, H&M Foundation.

Homeless young people are 5 times more likely to be out of education, employment and training than the national average and are also some of the most marginalised and socially excluded in the UK. Unstable home lives and experiences of sleeping on the streets leave them with complex issues. By helping young people into education, employment and training as well as equipping them with life and work skills, they can obtain the tools they need to build sustainable futures.

"We are delighted that the H&M Foundation is supporting vulnerable young people out of homelessness. Each year, more than 83,000 young people are homelessness. Many become trapped in a cycle of repeat homelessness from which it's incredibly hard for them to get out. Through the Transforming Futures Programme, the H&M Foundation is helping to break that cycle by supporting young people onto employment pathways that are a vital step towards enabling them to escape homelessness for good," says Nick Connolly, Head of Corporate, Centrepoint and Director of End Youth Homelessness

Notes to Editors

H&M Foundation

The H&M Foundation is a non-profit global foundation, privately funded by the Stefan Persson family, founders and main owners of H&M. Its mission is to drive long lasting positive change and improve living conditions by investing in people, communities and innovative ideas. Through partnerships with organizations around the globe, the H&M Foundation drives change within four focus areas; Education, Water, Equality and Planet. In addition to this, the Foundation can also provide emergency relief. Since 2013, the Stefan Persson family has donated 1.1 billion Swedish kronor (USD 154 million/EUR 123 million) to the Foundation.

Centrepoint

Centrepoint is the UK's leading charity for homeless young people. It supports 9,000 16-25 year olds into housing and employment every year. Working directly in London, Yorkshire, Manchester and the North East of England, Centrepoint also partners with other organisations across the UK and gives homeless young people a voice through the Centrepoint Parliament. It conducts research and influences government policy with the overall aim of ending youth homelessness.

End Youth Homelessness (EYH)

Centrepoint is the lead administrator of End Youth Homelessness.

EYH is a national movement to end youth homelessness in the UK. It provides targeted local support to young people by bringing together grassroots charities that work together to tackle youth homelessness on a national scale. Each EYH charity works in its own way to meet local needs, giving homeless young people the opportunity to turn their lives around; build high aspirations and successful futures. EYH works directly with 26,000 young people that are amongst the most deprived in the UK.

Transforming Futures Programme

Through the Transforming Futures Programme, the H&M Foundation is supporting the following four End Youth Homelessness charities to develop and increase capacity in their employability offer for homeless and at-risk young people.

