RONKONKOMA, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced its "Total Solar Eclipse" promotion that features instant rebates for the following sought-after Sigma Global Vision telephoto lenses and mount converter: the Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary and Sports lens models, the Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary lens, and the Sigma MC-11 Mount Converter for Sony E-mount camera systems. The new Sigma instant rebate program, which pays homage to the rare total solar eclipse phenomenon taking place on August 21st, 2017, provides photo professionals and enthusiasts outstanding deals on three fantastic Sigma Global Vision telephoto lens models and Sony E-mount converter.

Sigma customers will receive a $200 instant rebate off the purchase of a Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Sports lens (normally $1,999 USD) and a $100 instant rebate off the purchase of a Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary lens (normally $1,089 USD). Sigma customers will also receive a $50 instant rebate off the purchase of a Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary lens (normally $799 USD). The promotion features an additional $100 instant rebate off the purchase of a Sigma MC-11 Mount Converter for Sony E-mount, full-frame and APS-C sensor cameras (normally $249 USD) when purchased with either of the 150-600mm F5-6.3 or the 100-400mm F5-6.3 lens models.

The "Total Solar Eclipse" promotion ends on August 21st, 2017. Instant rebates are offered off the manufacturer suggested retail price.

About the Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Sports and Contemporary Lens Models

The 150-600mm F5-6.3 Sports lens is renowned for its superior optics and durability in fast-paced, high-action photo scenarios. The Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 Contemporary lens is a versatile lens that offers similar performance in a more compact and lightweight design. Performance capabilities common to both telephoto lenses include advanced two-mode Optical Stabilization (OS), enhanced Auto Focus (AF) algorithm, sophisticated Hyper Sonic Motor (HSM) for quiet and fast focusing, along with zoom locking at all marked focal lengths and performance.

About the Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary Lens

The recently released full-frame super telephoto zoom lens is a lightweight, yet sturdy, 2.55lb long-reach lens designed for the avid photographer who wants to shoot it all from nature and wildlife photography to graduations and sports with outstanding sharpness and brilliant performance. The 100-400mm F5-6.3 comes with the full range of features and functions expected of a Sigma engineered ultra-telephoto zoom, including OS to reduce blurring effects from camera shake, updated HSM and focus limiter for fast autofocus, and four SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass elements with optimized power distribution to help minimize optical aberrations.

Camera Systems and Lens Support

The Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Sports and Contemporary as well as the 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary lenses support Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts, and work with Sigma's MC-11 Sony E-mount converter for use on the full-frame and APS-C Sony systems. The Nikon mounts feature the brand new electromagnetic diaphragm.

Sigma Global Vision lenses can be updated and customized with a laptop using Sigma Optimization Pro software and Sigma USB Dock (sold separately). Every Sigma Global Vision lens is "A1" tested, analyzed and approved before leaving the Sigma sole manufacturing facility in Aizu, Japan, ensuring maximum performance out of the box.

About the Sigma Mount Converter MC-11

Engineered for Sony E-mount cameras, the Sigma MC-11 features an internal control data system that automatically optimizes performance of AF drive, aperture control and other critical lens functions such as brightness and correct transverse chromatic aberration, distortion and more. Outstanding compatibility with both Sigma lens optical stabilization and Sony in-camera sensor shift stabilization ensures correction of camera shake and other stability issues and when used with in-camera stabilization, MC-11 allows angle shake correction in the lens. The integrated flocking helps prevent internal reflections and reduction in lens performance for Sony E-mount, full-frame and APS-C sensor cameras. The Sigma MC-11 gives Sony E-mount camera users access to 15 high-performance Sigma Canon Mount (EF) and Sigma Mount (SA) Global Vision lenses.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or Blog.

