=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company Raiffeisen Bank International AG is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 87 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 10.08.2017 Publication Location: http://qr022017.rbinternational.com Further inquiry note: Raiffeisen Bank International AG Susanne Langer Tel.: +43 1 71707-2089 ir@rbinternational.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)