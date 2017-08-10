Global BPO Business Analytics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 33.9% by 2021: Key Vendors are Accenture, Capgemini, Genpact, IBM & TCS

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global BPO Business Analytics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global BPO business analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.97 % during the period 2017-2021.
Global BPO Business Analytics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Evolution of cloud-based BPO services. Cloud-based BPO services are agile and flexible IT services which are delivered over the Internet. BPO services are managed by cloud service provider or third-party services providers. Cloud-based BPO provides various advantages such as cost reduction, reliability, scalability, and agility. As a result, enterprises with businesses in several industry verticals, such as BFSI and healthcare, are expected to increasingly adopt this technology in view of the disruptive productivity improvement and business enablement. Vendors in the market, such as IBM and Wipro, are offering BPaaS solutions for analytical services. IBM BPaaS solution is a comprehensive framework that uses analytical and cloud computing technology to re-engineer business processes in organizations. BPaaS solution offered by IBM helps enterprises manage their several functions, such as finance, marketing, HR, and supply-chain management system, in an innovative way.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising cost pressure to maintain in-house IT systems. Globalization has resulted in labor arbitrage, and this is shifting business processes to less expensive locations. Labor arbitrage is considered to be one of the prospective benefits of BPO and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) processes. Firms that incorporate an outsourcing strategy need not invest in resources or worry about handling their limited available resources. Outsourcing of data analytics processes helps them gain access to skilled talent and advanced analytics technologies in another country while maintaining a lean workforce. Client firms can develop an economical cost structure as they need not pay for extra office space, hardware, equipment, or specialized talent. In addition, they require fewer investments for in-house staff training. Thus, outsourcing enables client firms to focus on their core competencies and obtain a competitive edge in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendor Profiles
