Global Motors and Actuators Market in Industrial Robots - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are ABB, Applied Motion Products, Faulhaber, Nippon Pulse & Schneider Electric

The "Global Motors and Actuators Market in Industrial Robots 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global motors and actuators market in industrial robots to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Motors and Actuators Market in industrial robots 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increased need for cobots in industrial activity. Cobots are collaborative robots that work along with humans to help them in different tasks so as to assist in performing the tasks in an efficient manner. Industrial robots are expensive and require high initial investments, which creates a greater challenge for the medium and small enterprises to adopt industrial robots in their factory premises. Cobots are easy to install, less expensive, and easily affordable by SMEs. Due to the reduction in sensor cost and availability of drives at a lower price, cobots are expected to have high demand during the forecast period.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing demand for industrial robots in manufacturing companies. Industrial robots started their foray with the manufacturing processes in the automotive industry. The robots, because of their precise movement and accuracy in performing tasks, soon established in food and beverages and electronic and electrical industries. The increased awareness about the activities performed by the industrial robots has attracted many manufacturers in the recent times. The added advantages like improved output, and quality and complex tasks performed with ease have paved the way for industrial robots in the manufacturing industry.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high initial capital expenditure for industrial robots. The initial capital expenditure for industrial robots is high, and the small- and medium-sized manufacturers find it difficult to switch to robots in their factory premises. The complete industrial robot system cost creates a greater burden on the income of the manufacturers. As along with the robots' installation, the factory facility must be renovated to provide proper communication from the systems to the robots. Three-fourth of the overall cost comprises system engineering and installations. The cost is higher as it also includes other services like preventive maintenance, operators training, safety, and other peripheral equipment. The cost of robots is not unified as different applications and industries require different robotic arms based on the application. Hence, the cost of robots differs from application to application and the technology being used.



Key Vendors

ABB

Applied Motion Products

Faulhaber

Nippon Pulse

Schneider Electric

Other Prominent Vendors

AMTEK

Emerson

Mini Motor

Moog

Nidec

Phytron

TECO Electro Devices

AZBIL

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4c49bd/global_motors_and

