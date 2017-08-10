VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- K92 Mining Inc. ("K92") (TSX VENTURE: KNT)(OTCQB: KNTNF) is pleased to report the appointment of Mr. John Lewins as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Lewins is a Mineral Engineer with over 35 years of international leadership experience in the mining industry. He has held senior positions with companies operating in Africa, Australia, Asia, North America and the former Soviet Union.

Mr. Lewins has successfully led the start-up of multiple mines from study through to full operational stage.

Prior to his appointment as K92 Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Lewins has been a Director and Chief Operating Officer of K92. In addition to this corporate leadership role to date, he has guided K92's production re-start, overseen all site operations and has led initiatives such as the publishing of the Kora Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") and the development of the Irumafimpa Mine Plan.

Mr. Lewins past industry leadership roles include 10 years with MIM Holdings during which time he built the Tom's Gully Mine (built to produce 50,000 ounces Au per annum), Tick Hill Mine (an open pit and underground mine with peak production 180,000 ounces Au per annum) and Nolan's Gold Mine (a 2 million tonne per annum open pit with production peaks reaching in excess of 120,000 Au ounces per annum) taking these projects from Feasibility Study through to operations. During his time with MIM, Mr. Lewins also led the build of McArthur River Lead Zinc Mine (which was built to process 1.2 million tonnes per annum and included an underground mine, plant and port facility). Mr. Lewins led the building of the Ararat Gold Plant (2millon tonne per annum operation with peak production of 50,000 ounces Au and 150,000 ounces Ag per annum) as Senior VP Projects and Operations and then President of First Dynasty Mines when it restarted the Zod Gold Mine in Armenia. With Armada Gold, Mr Lewins was responsible for the construction and operation of the Erdmin Copper SXEW operation in Mongolia as Senior VP Projects and Operations.

Mr. Ian Stalker, former K92 Chief Executive Officer, will remain very involved with K92 as a Director and in a strategic planning role.

While Mr. Lewins leads K92's ongoing ramp up of production at the Irumafimpa Mine and the exploration and expansion program, Mr. Stalker will devote effort to strategic planning for the company. This role is something Mr. Stalker is quite uniquely suited for given his track record in the space including acting as CEO during the growth of Uramin from a micro-cap to takeover over a span of less than 36 months.

Mr. Stalker states, 'This is an exciting day for K92. With a successful production restart now completed and with K92 now looking to execute on expansion and exploration initiatives, it is a great time for this transition. John has led the re-start process and this is a natural evolution from his current role. As John leads the execution of the company's business plan, it will allow me to devote more focus to strategic planning initiatives while also working to raise the visibility of the company in the industry and amongst the investment public. With production moving along nicely and with exploration drilling to commence on what we believe are a series of world class targets, I very much look forward to this next phase."

Recently, K92 announced that it continues to ramp up production at the Irumfimpa mine, is about to commence exploration drilling from underground set-ups to follow up on the recent Kora extension discovery hole, is preparing to mine and test a 2,000-tonne bulk sample from Kora, and continues regional exploration with work recently completed at the Pomasi project.

Mr. R. Stuart (Tookie) Angus, K92 Chairman, notes, "The Board of K92 is very pleased with this CEO appointment. John has done an excellent job leading the execution of the K92 business plan and is well positioned to lead this company as CEO via a continued ramp up of production and exploration. We also know Ian will add significant value in his new role and thank him for his leadership to date, starting right from the launch of the company through to production."

