CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Total Energy Services Inc. ("Total Energy" or the "Company") (TSX: TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017.

Financial Highlights ($000's except per share data) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three Month Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 % 2017 2016 % Change 2017 2016 Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue $ 154,922 $ 43,893 253% $ 239,274 $ 93,849 155% Operating Loss (13,105) (5,289) (148%) (13,346) (7,802) (71%) EBITDA (1) 6,577 1,368 381% 14,519 5,671 156% Cashflow 10,860 1,775 512% 18,681 6,814 174% Net Loss (13,141) (4,203) (213%) (13,994) (6,335) (121%) Attributable to shareholders (11,565) (4,203) (175%) (12,418) (6,335) (96%) Per Share Data (Diluted) EBITDA (1) $ 0.15 $ 0.04 275% $ 0.39 $ 0.18 117% Cashflow $ 0.25 $ 0.06 317% $ 0.50 $ 0.22 127% Net Loss attributable to shareholders $ (0.26)$ (0.14) (86%)$ (0.33)$ (0.20) (65%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- June 30 Dec. 31 % 2017 2016 Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial Position Total Assets $ 1,053,302 $ 522,599 102% Long-Term Debt and Obligations Under Finance Leases (excluding current portion) 256,266 46,557 450% Working Capital (2) 21,309 71,770 (70%) Net Debt (3) 234,957 - n/m Shareholders' Equity 547,405 364,302 50% Shares Outstanding (000's)(4) Basic 43,718 30,920 41% 37,617 30,920 22% Diluted 43,718 30,920 41% 37,617 30,920 22% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Total Energy's financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 include the financial results for Savanna Energy Services Corp. ("Savanna") from April 5, 2017 when the Company acquired control of Savanna upon the reconstitution of the board of directors of Savanna. Negatively impacting the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2017 was approximately $4.0 million of non-recurring expenses that relate to completion of the acquisition of Savanna and the subsequent integration and rationalization of Savanna's operations and a $4.5 million unrealized foreign exchange loss included in cost of services that relates primarily to intercompany working capital balances. Excluding these expenses, EBITDA for the second quarter of 2017 was $15.1 million.

Finance costs for the second quarter of 2017 included $2.9 million of non-recurring costs, notably $1.6 million of penalty interest paid on Savanna's debt following the change of control (including the one-percent premium paid on the redemption of $39.6 million of Savanna's 7% senior unsecured notes), $0.5 million of non-recurring fees associated with the establishment of Total Energy's $225 million revolving syndicated credit facilities (the "Credit Facility") and an unrealized loss on other assets of $0.8 million.

Total Energy's Contract Drilling Services segment ("CDS") achieved 20% utilization during the second quarter of 2017, recording 2,021 operating days (spud to rig release) with a fleet of 119 drilling rigs, compared to 52 operating days, or 3% utilization, during the second quarter of 2016 with a fleet of 18 drilling rigs. Revenue per operating day for the second quarter of 2017 was $20,437. The acquisition of Savanna added 101 drilling rigs to the CDS segment. During the second quarter of 2017, the CDS segment had 972 operating days in Canada with a fleet of 86 rigs (13% utilization), 890 days in the United States with a fleet of 28 rigs (37% utilization) and 159 days in Australia with a fleet of 5 rigs (37% utilization).

The Rental and Transportation Services segment ("RTS") achieved a utilization rate on major rental equipment of 18% during the second quarter of 2017 as compared to 10% during the second quarter of 2016. Segment revenue per utilized rental piece increased 12% for the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 due to a modest increase in pricing. This segment exited the second quarter of 2017 with approximately 11,700 pieces of major rental equipment (excluding access matting) and 125 heavy trucks as compared to 10,000 rental pieces and 112 heavy trucks at June 30, 2016. The acquisition of Savanna added approximately 1,700 major rental pieces, four heavy trucks and a significant inventory of small rental equipment to the RTS equipment fleet as well as three full service branch locations in Fort MacKay, Lloydminster and Swift Current.

Revenue in the Compression and Process Services segment ("CPS") increased 76% to $65.4 million for the three months ended June, 2017 compared to $37.1 million for the same period in 2016. This segment exited the second quarter of 2017 with a $149.3 million backlog of fabrication sales orders as compared to $35.9 million at June 30, 2016 and $75.2 million at March 31, 2017. At June 30, 2017, there was 40,000 horsepower in the compression rental fleet, of which approximately 19,000 horsepower was on rent as compared to 12,000 horsepower on rent at June 30, 2016 and 16,500 horsepower at March 31, 2017. The gas compression rental fleet operated at an average utilization rate of 46% during the second quarter of 2017 as compared to 30% during the second quarter of 2016.

Total Energy's Well Servicing segment ("WS") was established with the acquisition of Savanna. This segment generated $34.9 million of revenue during the second quarter of 2017 on 34,850 billable hours, or $918 per billable hour, with a fleet of 87 service rigs located in Canada (57 rigs), the United States (18 rigs) and Australia (12 rigs). Service rig utilization for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was 27% in Canada, 38% in the United States and 64% in Australia.

Total Energy issued 15.32 million common shares from treasury in connection with the acquisition of Savanna resulting in 46.2 million common shares outstanding at June 30, 2017. During the second quarter, Total Energy declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share to shareholders of record on June 30, 2017. This dividend was paid on July 31, 2017. For Canadian income tax purposes, all dividends paid by Total Energy on its common shares are designated as "eligible dividends" unless otherwise indicated.

Outlook

Despite continuing volatility and uncertainty in global energy markets, North American oil and natural gas drilling and completion activity levels continued the recovery which began in the fourth quarter of 2016. While modest gains in pricing have been achieved in North America, pricing remains low by historical comparisons and operating margins remain challenged.

The record fabrication backlog enjoyed by the CPS segment at June 30, 2017 provides good visibility for the remainder of 2017 and into early 2018. With the majority of the current sales backlog constituted by orders from outside of Canada, this division continues to gain traction in the international gas compression market. In June 2017, production commenced in a newly established 100,000 square foot gas compression fabrication facility located in Weirton, West Virginia and subsequent to June 30, 2017 the Weirton facility received its first direct order.

Total Energy remains focused on carefully managing its cost structure and realizing efficiencies through the integration and rationalization of Savanna's operations. A significant proportion of the $5.1 million of Savanna-related non-recurring costs incurred by Total Energy during the first half of 2017 relates to operational and overhead rationalization and the Company currently expects that its target of $10.0 million of go-forward annualized cost savings arising from the combination of Savanna and the Company, excluding interest expense savings, will be achieved by year end.

The Company's capital expenditure budget for 2017 is currently $44.8 million, which includes a $22.0 million budget approved by the previous board of Savanna. To June 30, 2017, $25.2 million of 2017 capital expenditures have been made by the Company and Savanna (excluding $26.8 million related to the acquisition of Savanna). Total Energy is currently reviewing its capital plans for the remainder of 2017 in order to high-grade opportunities and maximize synergies and economies of scale.

With the acquisition of Savanna on April 5, 2017, Total Energy assumed approximately $281.3 million of Savanna debt. During the second quarter, the Company utilized the Credit Facility to refinance $205.9 million of such debt, thereby lowering the effective interest rate on this debt from approximately 7.16% to 3.45% as at June 30, 2017. While the applicable interest rate on the Credit Facility is variable and tied to the Canadian prime rate of interest as well as subject to a pricing grid based on financial ratios, the Company expects to realize substantial interest expense savings going forward. At June 30, 2017, the Company's total debt amounted to $326.3 million and consisted of $192.5 million drawn on the Credit Facility (3.45% interest rate), $62.6 million of mortgage debt (3.57% weighted average interest rate), $67.5 million of senior unsecured notes (7.0% interest rate) and $3.7 million of limited partnership debt (5.45% interest rate).

Total Energy's working capital position at June 30, 2017 was $21.3 million, including $20.1 million of cash and marketable securities. Such working capital position reflects the classification of $67.5 million of 7% notes as a current liability given their maturity in May of 2018. In addition to the $225 million Credit Facility, Savanna has a $5.0 million revolving line of credit that was undrawn at June 30, 2017. Total Energy was in compliance with all debt covenants at June 30, 2017 and able to fully draw on the remaining amounts available under its credit facilities. The Credit Facility also provides the Company with the option to increase such facility by $75 million subject to certain terms and conditions including the agreement of the lenders to increase their commitments.

Conference Call

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 is attached to this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the attached notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and reproduced in the Company's 2017 second quarter report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- June 30, December 31, 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,112 $ 15,916 Accounts receivable 119,202 47,545 Inventory 54,755 54,964 Income taxes receivable 4,486 - Other assets 4,004 5,095 Prepaid expenses and deposits 11,545 4,029 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 210,104 127,549 Property, plant and equipment 827,268 383,497 Income taxes receivable 7,070 7,070 Deferred tax asset 4,807 430 Goodwill 4,053 4,053 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $ 1,053,302 $ 522,599 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 93,515 $ 36,755 Deferred revenue 19,004 13,573 Dividends payable 2,774 1,856 Income taxes payable - 249 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 1,637 1,408 Current portion of long-term debt 71,865 1,938 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 188,795 55,779 Long-term debt 254,478 44,962 Obligations under finance leases 1,788 1,595 Onerous lease liability 3,193 - Deferred tax liability 57,643 55,961 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 291,317 88,654 Contributed surplus 3,247 7,683 Accumulated other comprehensive income (3,468) - Non-controlling interest 1,557 - Retained earnings 254,752 267,965 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 547,405 364,302 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $ 1,053,302 $ 522,599 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) (unaudited) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue $ 154,922 $ 43,893 $ 239,274 $ 93,849 Cost of services 133,528 37,202 202,243 76,856 Selling, general and administration 14,633 5,264 22,253 11,088 Share-based compensation 255 501 484 1,010 Depreciation 19,611 6,215 27,640 12,697 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating loss (13,105) (5,289) (13,346) (7,802) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 71 442 225 776 Finance costs (6,646) (793) (7,243) (1,316) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net loss before income taxes (19,680) (5,640) (20,364) (8,342) Current income tax expense (recovery) (229) 81 (4,958) 396 Deferred income tax recovery (6,310) (1,518) (1,412) (2,403) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total income tax recovery (6,539) (1,437) (6,370) (2,007) Net loss for the period $ (13,141) $ (4,203) $ (13,994) $ (6,335) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net loss attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ (11,565) $ (4,203) $ (12,418) $ (6,335) Non-controlling interest (1,576) - (1,576) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.26) $ (0.14) $ (0.33) $ (0.20) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (unaudited) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net loss for the period $ (13,141) $ (4,203) $ (13,994) $ (6,335) Changes in fair value of long-term investment 395 - 665 - Realized gain on long-term investment (665) - (665) - Foreign currency translation adjustment (4,775) - (4,751) - Deferred tax effect 1,319 - 1,283 - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total other comprehensive loss for the period (3,726) - (3,468) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive loss $ (16,867) $ (4,203) $ (17,462) $ (6,335) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive loss attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ (15,291) $ (4,203) $ (15,886) $ (6,335) Non-controlling interest (1,576) - (1,576) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net loss for the period $ (13,141) $ (4,203) $ (13,994) $ (6,335) Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Depreciation 19,611 6,215 27,640 12,697 Share-based compensation 255 501 484 1,010 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (71) (442) (225) (776) Unrealized loss on other assets 831 354 891 379 Finance costs 6,791 450 7,328 948 Realized gain on long- term investment (665) - (665) - Onerous leases (43) - (43) - Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currencies translation 4,511 (41) 4,696 713 Current income tax expense (229) 81 (4,958) 396 Deferred income tax recovery (6,310) (1,518) (1,412) (2,403) Income taxes recovered (paid) (680) 378 (1,061) 185 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cashflow 10,860 1,775 18,681 6,814 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable 27,555 2,881 16,592 10,421 Inventory 1,465 7,023 5,436 8,297 Prepaid expenses and deposits (4,998) 450 (6,166) 869 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (818) (2,543) 1,419 (2,221) Deferred revenue 11,223 (2,845) 4,024 (4,753) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash provided by operating activities 45,287 6,741 39,986 19,427 Investing: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (10,504) (2,571) (13,432) (4,882) Acquisitions (13,030) (5,099) (26,830) (8,689) Cash acquired 16,167 - 16,167 - Proceeds on sale of other assets - 13 115 66 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 111 1,916 1,028 4,221 Changes in non-cash working capital items 550 (100) (213) (2,128) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash used in investing activities (6,706) (5,841) (23,165) (11,412) Financing: Advances under long-term debt 204,000 - 204,000 - Repayment of long-term debt (205,419) (536) (205,898) (1,000) Repayment of obligations under finance leases (497) (601) (944) (1,266) Short-term loan collected 2,997 - - - Dividends to shareholders (2,331) (1,859) (4,187) (3,719) Issuance of common shares 2,289 - 2,289 - Repurchase of common shares - (131) - (288) Interest paid (11,421) (450) (11,885) (948) Change in bank indebtedness (12,087) - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash used in financing activities (22,469) (3,577) (16,625) (7,221) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change in cash and cash equivalents 16,112 (2,677) 196 794 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period - 12,346 15,916 8,875 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 16,112 $ 9,669 $ 16,112 $ 9,669 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services in the oil and natural gas industry through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic segments. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in drilling, completion and production operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of natural gas compression and oil and natural gas process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company's corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2017 (unaudited) Contract Rentals and Compression Drilling Transportation and Process Services Services Services ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue $ 41,304 $ 13,377 $ 65,356 Cost of services 41,283 9,204 57,196 Selling, general and administration 3,129 2,910 2,002 Share-based compensation - - - Depreciation 7,507 4,869 1,812 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating income (loss) (10,615) (3,606) 4,346 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - 71 - Finance costs (97) (176) (92) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) before income taxes (10,712) (3,711) 4,254 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 Total assets 440,920 237,074 168,260 Total liabilities 51,704 45,440 54,456 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital expenditures(1) $ 4,779 $ 3,283 $ 1,418 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2017 (unaudited) Well Corporate Total Servicing ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Revenue $ 34,885$ - $ 154,922 Cost of services 25,845 - 133,528 Selling, general and administration 1,580 5,012 14,633 Share-based compensation - 255 255 Depreciation 4,574 849 19,611 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Operating income (loss) 2,886 (6,116) (13,105) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - - 71 Finance costs - (6,281) (6,646) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net income (loss) before income taxes 2,886 (12,397) (19,680) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Goodwill - 4,053 Total assets 138,581 68,467 1,053,302 Total liabilities 9,917 344,380 505,897 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Capital expenditures(1) $ 333$ 691 $ 10,504 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Canada United States Australia ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 89,724 35,589 29,609 Non-current assets (3) 586,699 144,493 100,129 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Other Total ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Revenue - 154,922 Non-current assets (3) - 831,321 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2016 (unaudited) Contract Rentals and Compression Drilling Transportation and Process Services Services Services ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue $ 675 $ 6,091 $ 37,127 Cost of services 619 4,492 32,091 Selling, general and administration 382 2,671 1,440 Share-based compensation - - - Depreciation 196 4,143 1,854 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating income (loss) (522) (5,215) 1,742 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 10 125 307 Finance income - - - Finance costs (89) (186) (109) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) before income taxes (601) (5,276) 1,940 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 Total assets 110,960 226,944 155,693 Total liabilities 20,083 37,961 28,340 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital expenditures(2) $ 195 $ 7,185 $ 286 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2016 (unaudited) Well Corporate Servicing Total ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Revenue $ -$ - $ 43,893 Cost of services - - 37,202 Selling, general and administration - 771 5,264 Share-based compensation - 501 501 Depreciation - 22 6,215 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Operating income (loss) - (1,294) (5,289) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - - 442 Finance income - 11 11 Finance costs - (420) (804) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net income (loss) before income taxes - (1,703) (5,640) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Goodwill - - 4,053 Total assets - 15,752 509,349 Total liabilities - 48,961 135,345 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Capital expenditures(2) $ -$ 4 $ 7,670 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Canada United States Australia ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 39,804 2,852 1,114 Non-current assets (3) 378,826 13,803 1,538 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Other Total ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Revenue 123 43,893 Non-current assets (3) - 394,167 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ As at and for the six months ended June 30, 2017 (unaudited) As at and for the six months ended Contract Rentals and Compression June 30, 2017 Drilling Transportation and Process Services Services Services ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue $ 48,000 $ 30,933 $ 125,456 Cost of services 46,096 19,630 110,672 Selling, general and administration 3,650 5,960 3,788 Share-based compensation - - - Depreciation 9,524 9,029 3,645 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating income (loss) (11,270) (3,686) 7,351 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - 195 30 Finance costs (188) (357) (187) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) before income taxes (11,458) (3,848) 7,194 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 Total assets 440,920 237,074 168,260 Total liabilities 51,704 45,440 54,456 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital expenditures (1) $ 5,241 $ 4,701 $ 2,466 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- As at and for the six months ended June 30, 2017 (unaudited) As at and for the six months ended June 30, 2017 Well Corporate Servicing Total ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Revenue $ 34,885$ - $ 239,274 Cost of services 25,845 - 202,243 Selling, general and administration 1,580 7,275 22,253 Share-based compensation - 484 484 Depreciation 4,574 868 27,640 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Operating income (loss) 2,886 (8,627) (13,346) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - - 225 Finance costs - (6,511) (7,243) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net income (loss) before income taxes 2,886 (15,138) (20,364) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Goodwill - 4,053 Total assets 138,581 68,467 1,053,302 Total liabilities 9,917 344,380 505,897 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Capital expenditures (1) $ 333$ 691 $ 13,432 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Canada United States Australia ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 159,682 44,053 35,528 Non-current assets (3) 586,699 144,493 100,129 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Other Total ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Revenue 11 239,274 Non-current assets (3) - 831,321 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2016 (unaudited) Contract Rentals and Compression As at and for the six months ended Drilling Transportation and Process June 30, 2016 Services Services Services ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue $ 3,862 $ 17,235 $ 72,752 Cost of services 2,556 11,685 62,615 Selling, general and administration 908 5,413 3,287 Share-based compensation - - - Depreciation 733 8,193 3,731 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating income (loss) (335) (8,056) 3,119 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 10 180 586 Finance income - - - Finance costs (182) (375) (220) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) before income taxes (507) (8,251) 3,485 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 Total assets 110,960 226,944 155,693 Total liabilities 20,083 37,961 28,340 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital expenditures(2) $ 245 $ 12,041 $ 1,281 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2016 (unaudited) Well As at and for the six months ended Servicing Corporate June 30, 2016 Total ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Revenue $ -$ - $ 93,849 Cost of services - - 76,856 Selling, general and administration - 1,480 11,088 Share-based compensation - 1,010 1,010 Depreciation - 40 12,697 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Operating income (loss) - (2,530) (7,802) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - - 776 Finance income - 11 11 Finance costs - (550) (1,327) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net income (loss) before income taxes - (3,069) (8,342) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Goodwill - - 4,053 Total assets - 15,752 509,349 Total liabilities - 48,961 135,345 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Capital expenditures(2) $ -$ 4 $ 13,571 ------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Canada United States Australia ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 84,669 7,790 1,114 Non-current assets (3) 378,826 13,803 1,538 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Other Total ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Revenue 276 93,849 Non-current assets (3) - 394,167 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ (1) Does not include acquisition of Savanna described in note 4 to the 2017 second quarter Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) Includes acquisition of assets in January of 2016 described in note 5 to the 2016 annual audited Consolidated Financial Statements. (3) Includes property, plant and equipment and goodwill.

Total Energy Services Inc. is a growth oriented energy services corporation involved in contract drilling services, rentals and transportation services, the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of natural gas compression and oil and natural gas process equipment and well servicing. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca

Notes to the Financial Highlights (1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net loss before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net loss, EBITDA is useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company's primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net loss determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy's performance. Total Energy's method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations. (2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities. (3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus obligations under finance leases plus current liabilities minus current assets. (4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 9 to the Company's Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017.

