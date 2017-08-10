Global Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market 2017-2022 by Application, End-Users, Regions & Industry Outlook

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The automotive sector and the construction industry are the major contributors to the Global Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market owing to the high demand from developing countries and the increased foreign investment by the companies in these geographies. Regulations to limit the noise is further growing the demand of these products in the industrial and healthcare sectors. Healthcare is also one of the key growing end-users of the elastomeric foam insulation products.

Asia Pacific is a key consumer of the elastomeric foam insulation products and is expected to grow with a high growth rate during the forecast period with significant demand coming from developing countries such as China and India. China contributed a major portion of the revenue in the year 2016. The economic stability in Europe and North America is expected to boost its healthcare and automotive industry, thereby increasing market opportunities for the elastomeric foam insulation market. Supportive government regulations for the implementation of building codes and the increase in disposable income are driving the market.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the Global Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market include BASF SE, PolyOne Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, SABIC, Armacell, and K-Flex.



Industry outlook: Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

3M Company

Armacell International S.A.

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

General Electric Company

L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX

PolyOne Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Siemens AG

Vinci S.A.

