Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2017) - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Michael O'Connor has resigned as the CEO of the Company effective immediately due to personal reasons. The Company has appointed Mr. Amit Kumar as the Interim CEO of Blackrock.

Deepak Malhotra, Chairman of the BOD stated "Mr. O'Conner did an excellent job steering the company through difficult times". The Company would like to thank Mr. Michael O'Connor for his service to Blackrock and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

For further information, please contact:

Amit Kumar

Chief Executive Officer

Blackrock Gold Corporation

Telephone 604-317-3848

Email: akumar@blackrockgoldcorp.com

