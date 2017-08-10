Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Workplace Computing Devices Procurement Market Intelligence Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the information technology industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of workplace computing devices and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"Workplace computing device manufacturers have rapidly increased their power and level of sophistication in terms of technology to boost the end-user experience," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Regional players have created a competitive scenario by offering similar product offerings at lower prices and are emerging as a threat to the global suppliers," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Highlights

The global workplace computing devices market is projected to showcase a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period, mainly due to the increase in adoption of smartphones.

The adoption of integrated product delivery is a practice that will aid buyers in streamlining the processes associated with the procurement of computing devices, such as product delivery, installation, training, and maintenance.

Currently, identifying and defining the scope of business requirements for various types of computing devices is a key challenge faced by buyers, as costs, characteristics, and functionalities differ across products.

Workplace Computing Devices Pricing Trends

Workplace computing device suppliers provide the product line, optional product, volume-based, and mixed bundling pricing models. SpendEdge analysts identify the volume-based model to be the highly preferred one while identifying the mixed bundling model to be the one exhibiting the highest potential. The mixed bundling model helps buyers purchase basic computers with the flexibility of adding/upgrading it using individually-bought components.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

