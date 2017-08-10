Introducing the AB Doer 360 - The Next Generation of the Acclaimed AbDoer Fitness System

AbDoer Inventor, John Abdo, Continues His Fitness Phenomena with the Most Effective Ab Doer Yet

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2017 / It has been two decades since former Olympic Strength & Conditioning Coach, Hall of Fame Inductee, and award-winning author John Abdo launched the original AbDoer. Now, Abdo's famed fitness phenom continues with the overwhelming success of the Ab Doer 360 abdominal aerobic fitness machine.

A complete fitness system, the Ab Doer 360 eliminates the need for multiple pieces of equipment and exercise routines and condenses workouts by combining multiple motions all at the same time. And unlike most ab exercise that only train your front abs, the AB Doer 360's patented multidirectional technology works every region of the waistline, including all major abdominal muscles all the way around the your midsection for a 360 degree workout.

At the heart of the AB Doer 360 is an anatomically-designed, contouring Dynamic Fluidity Seat that engages all of the muscles surrounding the back and spine - delivering 360-degree results around the midsection, while it's swivel action targets the pelvic/buttock regions and hips and legs. The machine's multiple-patented technologies tone muscle (anaerobic), condition cardio (aerobic), and deliver a refreshing massage, all at the same time for the ultimate abdominal training and calorie-scorching workout.

Delivering the easiest and fastest way to lose weight and get firm, the AB Doer 360 empowers users to immediately get down to business - no need to waste time re-positioning or re-setting the machine in order to transition from motion to motion. Plus, the multi award-winning Core Support Column that made the AB Doer a worldwide fitness phenomena, continues to play an important role in the AB Doer 360 - delivering total spinal/back mobility to the body for natural movement. The AB Doer 360 adds a special bonus feature to users - an exclusively designed "Dual-Roller" durable foam pads roll to rub and knead back muscles while using the machine for a simultaneous workout and massage.

AB Doer 360 inventor, John Abdo, is regarded worldwide as an authority on life motivation, health, fitness, and athletic conditioning. As a former Olympic trainer, Abdo has trained numerous Olympic and World-Class athletes. Recently inducted into the National Fitness Hall of Fame, John ranks among one of the most visible motivational educators for legions of athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and coaches nationwide. As a highly demanded editorial consultant, John is a regular contributor to such popular magazines as Men's Health, Details, Outside, Women's World, and Muscle & Fitness.

With more than five million users worldwide, the AB Doer technology ranks among the most successful fitness systems in the industry. Re-engineered for a new generation, the AB Doer 360 fires even more muscles and burns even more calories in less time than ever before.

Key AB Doer 360 innovations include:

The Dynamic Fluidity Seat - as the user moves, more muscles are automatically engaged to react to the seat's "instability" movements and fluctuations. The Comfort Groove to take pressure off the pelvis, hip joints, and tailbone, the brand new dual-foam roller system to comfort the back muscles on both sides of the spine for a revitalizing back massage;

John Abdo's "Do N.O.T. Diet™" eating plan - a "Nutritional Organizing Technique™" providing an easy-to-follow, non-depriving balanced eating to be adhered to as part of the AB Doer 360 fitness system.

For more information, visit www.GetAbdoer360.com.

SOURCE: AB Doer 360